Raphael Varane: Manchester United interested in signing defender from Real Madrid

Manchester United are interested in signing Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

Initial talks have taken place and the France international remains a player United have under consideration, although other clubs are thought to be interested, including Paris Saint-Germain.

Varane still has a year left on his Real Madrid contract and it remains to be seen if the Spanish club will ultimately allow him to leave. Fellow defender Sergio Ramos has already departed the club this summer after his contract expired.

United know Varane is free to sign a pre-contract agreement in January and would therefore be keen to negotiate a lower transfer fee.

The Premier League side have already made moves to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season, with England international Jadon Sancho set to join from Borussia Dortmund for £73m.

Image: Varane is a regular in the France defence

Varane, 28, joined Real from French side Lens in the summer of 2011 and has gone on to make over 350 appearances for the club.

He has been capped 79 times by France, helping them to World Cup glory in 2018 and starting all four of their matches at Euro 2020.

France topped their group but then went out at the last-16 stage, upset by Switzerland on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw.