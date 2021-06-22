Manchester United to face Wayne Rooney's Derby County in pre-season match

Manchester United will visit Pride Park on July 18 before a game at Derby's Championship counterparts QPR the following week, as well as further friendlies against Everton and newly-promoted Brentford at Old Trafford

By PA Media

Tuesday 22 June 2021 11:12, UK

PA - Derby County manager Wayne Rooney
Image: Wayne Rooney kept Derby in the Championship on the final day of last season

Manchester United will play Wayne Rooney's Derby in the first of four pre-season friendlies, the Premier League club have announced.

United will visit Pride Park on July 18 to take on their all-time leading goalscorer's Sky Bet Championship side and the following week will play at QPR on July 24.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have scheduled friendlies against Everton and newly-promoted Brentford at Old Trafford for July 28 and August 7 respectively.

United's chief operating officer Collette Roche told the club's official website: "This year's pre-season schedule has been planned with the current travel restrictions in mind, whilst providing Ole and the players with the best possible preparations for the new season.

Also See:

"Playing two pre-season matches at Old Trafford will also give us another opportunity to welcome fans back safely into the stadium ahead of the new Premier League season."

Trending

Win £300,000 with Super 6!

Win £300,000 with Super 6!

The Super 6 jackpot has rolled over. Could you land the £300,000 on Tuesday? Play for free, entries by 8pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports