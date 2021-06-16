Manchester United: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Manchester United will host rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.
United face a possibly season-defining run of games in October and November, which starts with a trip to Leicester on October 16, the first showdown with Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 23, and a visit to Tottenham on October 30.
November 6 marks the first Manchester derby of the season as champions Manchester City travel to Old Trafford, before United head to Champions League winners Chelsea on November 27 before rounding off the month by hosting Arsenal on November 30.
- In full: All the 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
- Find out more about Sky Sports
- 2012/22 Premier League kits
United face Newcastle and Burnley during the festive period and then host Wolves on New Year's Day before embarking on their winter break.
March and April will take on huge significance in United's season, with Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool, Leicester and Everton fixtures back to back, before Chelsea head to Manchester in the penultimate game of the season and United end their campaign away at Crystal Palace.
Trending
- PL fixtures 2021/22: Man City start at Spurs, Man Utd host Leeds
- Tense Fury-Wilder face-off | 'I'll run him over!'
- Pogba: Rudiger 'nibbled' me
- Coman wants PL move after rejecting Bayern contract
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Pirelli reveals cause of Baku tyre blowouts
- Man Utd fixtures 2021/22: Leeds on opening day
- Arsenal fixtures 2021/22: Gunners start with Brentford & Chelsea
- Liverpool fixtures 2021/22: Norwich on opening weekend
- Several people being treated in hospital after paraglider protest
Man Utd's 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
14: Leeds United (h) - 3pm
21: Southampton (a) - 3pm
28: Wolves (a) - 3pm
September
11: Newcastle (h) - 3pm
18: West Ham (a) - 3pm
25: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
October
2: Everton (h) - 3pm
16: Leicester (a) - 3pm
23: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
30: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
November
6: Man City (h) - 3pm
20: Watford (a) - 3pm
27: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
30: Arsenal (h) - 8pm
December
4: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
11: Norwich (a) - 3pm
14: Brentford (a) - 7.45pm
18: Brighton (h) - 3pm
26: Newcastle (a) - 3pm
28: Burnley (h) - 3pm
January
1: Wolves (h) - 3pm
15: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
22: West Ham (h) - 3pm
February
8: Burnley (a) - 7.45pm
12: Southampton (h) - 3pm
19: Leeds (a) - 3pm
26: Watford (h) - 3pm
March
5: Man City (a) - 3pm
12: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
19: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
April
2: Leicester (h) - 3pm
9: Everton (a) - 3pm
16: Norwich (h) - 3pm
23: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
30: Brentford (h) - 3pm
May
7: Brighton (a) - 3pm
15: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
22: Crystal Palace (a) - 4pm
Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports
- 128 exclusively live Premier League matches.
- First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.
- The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane
- Kelly Cates in the presenter's chair for Saturday Night Football and Friday Night Football. While David Jones fronts Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.
- In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.
- Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.
- Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.
- Find out more about Sky Sports
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.