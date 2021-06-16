Manchester United: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Manchester United will host rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

United face a possibly season-defining run of games in October and November, which starts with a trip to Leicester on October 16, the first showdown with Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 23, and a visit to Tottenham on October 30.

November 6 marks the first Manchester derby of the season as champions Manchester City travel to Old Trafford, before United head to Champions League winners Chelsea on November 27 before rounding off the month by hosting Arsenal on November 30.

United face Newcastle and Burnley during the festive period and then host Wolves on New Year's Day before embarking on their winter break.

March and April will take on huge significance in United's season, with Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool, Leicester and Everton fixtures back to back, before Chelsea head to Manchester in the penultimate game of the season and United end their campaign away at Crystal Palace.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Leeds United (h) - 3pm

21: Southampton (a) - 3pm

28: Wolves (a) - 3pm

September

11: Newcastle (h) - 3pm

18: West Ham (a) - 3pm

25: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

October

2: Everton (h) - 3pm

16: Leicester (a) - 3pm

23: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

30: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

November

6: Man City (h) - 3pm

20: Watford (a) - 3pm

27: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

30: Arsenal (h) - 8pm

December

4: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

11: Norwich (a) - 3pm

14: Brentford (a) - 7.45pm

18: Brighton (h) - 3pm

26: Newcastle (a) - 3pm

28: Burnley (h) - 3pm

January

1: Wolves (h) - 3pm

15: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

22: West Ham (h) - 3pm

February

8: Burnley (a) - 7.45pm

12: Southampton (h) - 3pm

19: Leeds (a) - 3pm

26: Watford (h) - 3pm

March

5: Man City (a) - 3pm

12: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

19: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

April

2: Leicester (h) - 3pm

9: Everton (a) - 3pm

16: Norwich (h) - 3pm

23: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

30: Brentford (h) - 3pm

May

7: Brighton (a) - 3pm

15: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

22: Crystal Palace (a) - 4pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.