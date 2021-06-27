England's Luke Shaw bemused by Jose Mourinho's continued criticism: 'I am trying to move on but he can't'

Luke Shaw admits he was bemused by Jose Mourinho's latest criticism of him and says his former Manchester United manager "needs to move on".

The relationship between the pair during Mourinho's Old Trafford tenure was often strained, with Shaw negatively singled out on more than one occasion.

The 25-year-old never won over Mourinho but has got his career back on track following his sacking in December 2018 and regained his spot in the England squad, starting the last two Euro 2020 matches.

Three years on and Mourinho is still pointing the finger at the left-back, describing his set-piece delivery in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Czech Republic as "very poor" and "dramatically bad".

Image: Shaw has started England's previous two games at Euro 2020

Shaw feels Mourinho, who was speaking in his role as a radio pundit during Euro 2020, was unfairly targetting him, but insists he is not bothered, with his focus on the feedback of manager Gareth Southgate.

"I don't really understand it, to be honest," he said. "I don't know why he is still going on and wanting to point at me. I don't feel like the set-pieces were as bad as he was saying.

"I might have done one in the second half, a corner, that didn't get over the first man. But that was one out of three. The other two or three, I don't think, were as 'dramatically bad' as he says.

"Look, he has got to do his job. He has got his opinion. I am used to him saying negative stuff about me now, so I just pass it by. I leave it be, I ignore it. I just focus on what the coaching staff say here, what Gareth says and that's that, really.

"His voice is obviously very big. He likes to talk a lot about me, as everyone has seen recently. But his voice is his own. He can say what he wants.

Image: Mourinho has been working as a pundit during Euro 2020 this summer

"I will focus on myself. I take set-pieces at United, so it wasn't as if it was something I wasn't ready for."

Shaw revealed his England team-mates have even noticed that he seems to be unduly criticised by Mourinho and suggested the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss' best managerial days may now be behind him.

"There is no hiding that we didn't get on," he added.

"I think he was a brilliant manager but, you know, the past is the past. It is time to move on. I am trying to move on but, obviously, he can't.

"He continuously talks about me, which I find quite strange. Even some of the lads have said 'what's his problem?' and 'why does he keep talking?'

"He just needs to move on. Hopefully he can find his peace with that and finally move on and stop worrying about me. Clearly I am in his head a lot and he clearly thinks about me a lot."

0:32 Sky Germany's Uli Kohler says it will be good for Germany if Jadon Sancho doesn't start for England against them on Tuesday, and that the Borussia Dortmund forward is in better form than Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford

Mourinho was appointed as the new head coach at Roma in May after an 18-month stint at Tottenham but has been speaking as a pundit on radio throughout their Euro 2020 coverage.

Asked if he can now laugh off any fresh criticism, Shaw added: "Yes, because I don't think any of you realise the two or three years I had with him and how bad it was then, what it was like then.

"What he says now is nothing compared to how it used to be. I am being totally honest. I am so past it now. I have grown up a lot.

"The three years I had with him, I learnt a lot. I find it easy to ignore him now and even laugh about it. But it's better just to ignore it and move on with my life."

1:11 Former England striker Alan Smith says there may not be a better opportunity than now for Gareth Southgate's side to get the better of Germany

Instead of looking to the past, Shaw is only interested in preparations for England's last-16 clash with Germany on Tuesday night.

"It would feel unbelievable," he said when asked what it would mean to beat their old rivals.

"Not just for us as players, but for the whole nation to see that would be brilliant. Of course, what's happened in the past is the past.

"But us as players, as a whole team, want to create our own story and you know what a perfect way to start that by hopefully beating Germany on Tuesday and setting a tone for the rest of the tournament."