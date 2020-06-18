Euro 2020: When is the tournament in 2021 and who has qualified?
Dublin, Glasgow and London among 12 Euro 2020 hosts for 24-team tournament which will be staged in 2021 between June 11 and July 11.
Last Updated: 18/06/20 1:20pm
Coronavirus has put Euro 2020 back a year to 2021, and with 24 sides set to play across 12 host cities, how will the tournament work?
The top two teams from each of the 10 groups qualify for Euro 2020, while the four remaining positions will be decided in the play-offs in October and November 2020.
The Euro 2020 group draw
Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales
Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland
Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, Playoff D winner
Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Playoff C winner
Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Playoff B winner
Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Playoff A winner
Scotland are involved in Playoff path C with Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland involved in Playoff path B
Who is in play-off contention?
There are four more spots at Euro 2020 up for grabs through October and November's play-offs.
Scotland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Iceland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Norway, Serbia, Bulgaria, Israel, Romania, Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary have advanced through to the play-offs.
Thursday October 8
Path A: Iceland vs Romania
Path A: Bulgaria vs Hungaria
Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland
Path B: Slovakia vs Rep of Ireland
Path C: Scotland vs Israel
Path C: Norway vs Serbia
Path D: Georgia vs Belarus
Path D: North Macedonia vs Kosovo
Thursday November 12
Path A: Bulgaria or Hungary vs Iceland or Romania
Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina or Northern Ireland vs Slovakia or Rep of Ireland
Path C: Norway or Serbia vs Scotland or Israel
Path D: Georgia or Belarus vs North Macedonia or Kosovo
When and where is Euro 2020?
The 16th UEFA European Championship runs from June 11 to July 11, 2021, and to celebrate the tournament's 60th birthday, 12 cities across the continent have been selected as hosts. The 12 cities and stadiums are:
- Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Johan Cruyff Arena
- Baku (Azerbaijan) - Olympic Stadium
- Bilbao (Spain) - San Mames
- Bucharest (Romania) - Arena Nationala
- Budapest (Hungary) - Puskas Arena
- Copenhagen (Denmark) - Parken Stadium
- Dublin (Republic of Ireland) - Aviva Stadium
- Glasgow (Scotland) - Hampden Park
- London (England) - Wembley Stadium
- Munich (Germany) - Allianz Arena
- Rome (Italy) - Stadio Olimpico
- Saint Petersburg (Russia) - Krestovsky Stadium
Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 11, while England's national stadium Wembley will stage both semi-finals and the final.
As a result of the pan-European staging, no nation has been granted an automatic spot, with all 55 teams taking part in the qualification process.
The Euro 2020 group-stage schedule
Each stadium will host three group-stage matches, which are set to take place between June 11 and June 23.
The host cities have been paired off for the group stages:
- Group A: Rome and Baku
- Group B: Saint Petersburg and Copenhagen
- Group C: Amsterdam and Bucharest
- Group D: London and Glasgow
- Group E: Bilbao and Dublin
- Group F: Munich and Budapest
Every host nation that qualifies will play a minimum of two games at home in the group stages. Should both paired nations qualify (eg. if England and Scotland both qualify they will be put into Group D) then a draw will take place to determine which nation will host their direct group-stage encounter.
The winners and runners-up of each group will reach the knockout stages, as well as the four best third-placed teams.
The knockout schedule
Each city will host one last 16 or quarter-final match, before London takes centre stage for the semi-finals and final. There is no third-place play-off.
The knockouts will run from June 26 to July 11
Round of 16
June 26: 1A v 2C, London - 2A v 2B, Amsterdam
June 27: 1B v 3A/D/E/F, Bilbao - 1C v 3D/E/F, Budapest
June 28: 2D v 2E, Copenhagen - 1F v 3A/B/C, Bucharest
June 29: 1E v 3A/B/C/D, Glasgow - 1D v 2F, Dublin
Quarter-finals
July 2: Saint Petersburg and Munich
July 3: Baku and Rome
Semi-finals
July 6 and 7: London
Final
July 11: London
Euro group stage fixtures...
Friday June 11
Group A: Turkey vs Italy; Kick-off 8pm (Rome)
Saturday June 12
Group A: Wales vs Switzerland; Kick-off 2pm (Baku)
Group B: Denmark vs Finland; Kick-off 5pm (Copenhagen)
Group B: Belgium vs Russia; Kick-off 9pm (St Petersburg)
Sunday June 13
Group D: England vs Croatia; Kick-off 2pm (London)
Group C: Austria vs Play-off winner D or A; Kick-off 5pm (Bucharest)
Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine; Kick-off 8pm (Amsterdam)
Monday June 14
Group D: Play-off winner C vs Czech Republic; Kick-off 2pm (Glasgow)
Group E: Poland vs Play-off winner B; Kick-off 5pm (Dublin)
Group E: Spain vs Sweden; Kick-off 8pm (Bilbao)
Tuesday June 15
Group F: Play-off winner A or D vs Portugal; Kick-off 5pm (Budapest)
Group F: France vs Germany; Kick-off 8pm (Munich)
Wednesday June 16
Group B: Finland vs Russia: Kick-off 2pm (St Petersburg)
Group A: Turkey vs Wales: Kick-off 5pm (Baku)
Group A: Italy vs Switzerland; Kick-off 8pm (Rome)
Thursday June 17
Group C: Ukraine vs Play-off winner D or A; Kick-off 2pm (Bucharest)
Group B: Denmark vs Belgium; Kick-off 5pm (Copenhagen)
Group C: Netherlands vs Austria; Kick-off 8pm (Amsterdam)
Friday June 18
Group E: Sweden vs Play-off winner B; Kick-off 2pm (Dublin)
Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic; Kick-off 5pm (Glasgow)
Group D: England vs Play-off winner C; Kick-off 8pm (London)
Saturday June 19
Group F: Play-off winner A or D vs France; Kick-off 2pm (Budapest)
Group F: Portugal vs Germany; Kick-off 5pm (Munich)
Group E: Spain vs Poland; Kick-off 8pm (Bilbao)
Sunday June 20
Group A: Italy vs Wales; Kick-off 5pm (Rome)
Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey; Kick-off 5pm (Baku)
Monday June 21
Group C: Play-off winner D or A vs Netherlands; Kick-off 5pm (Amsterdam)
Group C: Ukraine vs Austria; Kick-off 5pm (Bucharest)
Group B: Russia vs Denmark; Kick-off 8pm (Copenhagen)
Group B: Finland vs Belgium; Kick-off 8pm (St Petersburg)
Tuesday June 22
Group D: Czech Republic vs England; Kick-off 8pm (London)
Group D: Croatia vs Play-off winner C; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)
Wednesday June 23
Group E: Play-off winner B vs Spain; Kick-off 5pm (Bilbao)
Group E: Sweden vs Poland; Kick-off 5pm (Dublin)
Group F: Germany vs Play-off winner A or D; Kick-off 8pm (Munich)
Group F: Portugal vs France; Kick-off 8pm (Budapest)
Top two in each group plus four best third-placed teams go through
Knockout phase...
Round of 16...
Saturday June 26
Game 1: Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up; Kick-off 5pm (Amsterdam)
Game 2: Group A winners vs Group C runners-up; Kick-off 8pm (London)
Sunday June 27
Game 3: Group C winners vs third-placed side from Group D/E/F; Kick-off 5pm (Budapest)
Game 4: Group B winners vs third-placed side from Group A/D/E/F; Kick-off 8pm (Bilbao)
Monday June 28
Game 5: Group D runners-up vs Group E runners-up; Kick-off 5pm (Copenhagen)
Game 6: Group F winners vs third-placed side from Group A/B/C; Kick-off 8pm (Bucharest)
Tuesday June 29
Game 7: Group D winners vs Group F runners-up; Kick-off 5pm (Dublin)
Game 8: Group E winners vs third-placed side Group A/B/C/D; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)
Quarter-finals
Friday July 2
Quarter-final 1: Game 6 winner vs Game 5 winner; Kick-off 5pm (St Petersburg)
Quarter-final 2: Game 4 winner vs Game 2 winner; Kick-off 8pm (Munich)
Saturday July 3
Quarter-final 3: Game 3 winner vs Game 1 winner; Kick-off 5pm (Baku)
Quarter-final 4: Game 8 winner vs Game 7 winner; Kick-off 8pm (Rome)
Semi-finals
Tuesday July 6
Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 1 winner; Kick-off 8pm (Wembley, London)
Wednesday July 7
Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 4 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner; Kick-off 8pm (Wembley, London)
The Final
Sunday July 11
Kick-off 8pm (Wembley, London)