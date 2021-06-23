Portugal 2-2 France: Didier Deschamps' side seal top spot in Group F as Portugal get through in third

France and Portugal played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in Budapest as Didier Deschamps' side secured top spot in Group F, while Portugal still qualified for the last 16 as one of four best third-place finishers.

On a dramatic night at Euro 2020, former Real Madrid team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo (30) and Karim Benzema (45+2) converted controversial penalties to leave the two sides locked at 1-1 at half-time.

However, Benzema's second of the night (47) - given after VAR had adjudged him to be onside - sent Portugal bottom of the group and crashing out of the tournament for a short while, before Ronaldo converted his second penalty (60) - his fifth goal of the tournament and 109th international goal - to keep his side's Euro dreams alive.

Ronaldo equals world record Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals against France took him to 109 international goals, equalling the world record held by Ali Daei of Iran.

Portugal, who occupied every single position in the group at certain times throughout the game, looked on course for a showdown with England at Wembley, but Germany's late equaliser against Hungary secured them second spot, meaning Fernando Santos' side will face Belgium in the last 16 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the point sees France, who were already qualified for the last 16, secure top spot in the group and set up a tie with Switzerland.

How the drama unfolded in Budapest...

After a sedate opening, the loudest cheer from the crowd at the Puskas Arena came when news filtered through of Hungary's goal against Germany in Munich.

France struggled to get going but they did create the first real opening of the game as Paul Pogba slid in Kylian Mbappe, but the forward's first-time shot was well saved by Rui Patricio.

Then the first half became a tale of two penalties.

Player ratings Portugal: Rui Patricio (8), Nelson Semedo (6), Pepe (7), Dias (6), Guerreiro (7), Joao Moutinho (7), Danilo Pereira (6), Sanches (8), Bernardo Silva (8), Ronaldo (8), Jota (6).



Subs: Palhinha (6), Neves (6), Fernandes (6), Dalot (n/a), Oliveira (n/a).



Portugal: Lloris (6), Kounde (5), Varane (6), Kimpembe (6), Hernandez (5), Pogba (8), Kante (7), Tolisso (7), Griezmann (6), Mbappe (7), Benzema (8).



Subs: Digne (n/a), Rabiot (7), Coman, (6), Sissoko (n/a).



Man of the match: Karim Benzema.

Portugal were awarded the first when Danilo Pereira got his head to the ball ahead of the onrushing Hugo Lloris. The Spurs goalkeeper's attempted punch caught the Portugal midfielder in the head and the referee pointed to the spot.

France weren't happy with the decision, but a VAR check stayed with the on-field decision and Ronaldo stepped up to score his fourth goal of the tournament.

After a pretty lacklustre first half from France, they were then handed a way back into the contest when Mbappe went down under a challenge from Nelson Semedo in the penalty area. Again, the referee pointed to the spot and the decision infuriated the Portugal players.

They felt it was soft, but VAR once again stuck with the referee and Benzema stepped up to bring his side level on the stroke of halftime.

Benzema struck again just after halftime after being played in by Pogba's superb pass. Initially the goal was ruled out for offside, but VAR intervened to give the goal and at that stage, Portugal were heading out of the competition they won by beating France in 2016.

Team news Portugal sprung a surprise by leaving out playmaker Bruno Fernandes for their final Group F clash against group leaders France. Fernandes has struggled to replicate the form he showed for Manchester United last season, and manager Fernando Santos has opted instead for Renato Sanches. Midfielder William Carvalho is also left out of the side that lost 4-2 against Germany in their last game, with Joao Moutinho coming in to earn his 134th cap.

France coach Didier Deschamps makes three changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Hungary. Corentin Tolisso comes in for Adrien Rabiot in midfield, left back Lucas Hernandez, who played in the opening win over Germany, returns in place of Lucas Digne, while Jules Kounde takes the place of Benjamin Pavard in defence.

However, Ronaldo - who helped win the penalty, which was given for handball against Jules Kounde - brought his side level, beating Lloris again for a record-equalling goal.

Portugal then needed heroics from Patricio who tipped Pogba's strike onto the crossbar before getting up to block the rebound from Antoine Griezmann.

The game had sprung into life after a somewhat cagey opening but as news filtered through of Germany's fight back against Hungary, both sides were happy to see out the remaining minutes on what was a dramatic evening.

Man of the match - Karim Benzema

Image: France celebrate a goal against Portugal

Aged 33 years and 186 days old, Benzema became the oldest player ever to score more than once in a major tournament match for France (World Cup/Euros), overtaking Zinedine Zidane (31 years 356 days) v England at Euro 2004.

Benzema, who went on to score a brace, scored his first goal with France since October 8, 2015, five years and 258 days ago.

It's the longest gap between two goals with Les Bleus since Didier Deschamps (seven years between his third and fourth goal, also against Portugal).

Opta stats - History made on dramatic final day of group stage

Portugal v France was the first game in the history of the European Championships to see three penalties scored (excluding shootouts).

Portugal became the first team to score two penalties in a single European Championships game, while France became the first team to concede two in a Euros game. Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score twice from the spot in a game at the European Championships.

Portugal have conceded six goals in their last two games at the European Championships, as many as they conceded in their previous 11 games in the competition.

France are unbeaten in each of their last 12 group stage games at major international tournaments (World Cup and Euros), winning seven and drawing five. Each of their last four MD3 group games in these major tournaments have ended level.

There were 18 goals scored today across the four EURO 2020 matches - the most goals scored in a single day in European Championship history.

What's next?

France will play Switzerland in the last 16 on Monday, June 28 (kick-off 8pm).

Meanwhile, Portugal have set up a round-of-16 clash with Belgium on Sunday, June 27 (kick-off 8pm).