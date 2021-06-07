Subscribe to the Sky Sports Football Euros podcast

Subscribe now to the Sky Sports Football Euros podcast, your one-stop shop for the best Euro 2020 analysis.
We will be bringing you five episodes a week throughout this summer's festival of football, kicking off with our big tournament preview, as well as a special show revisiting England's clash with Scotland at Euro 96 before they meet again on June 18 at Wembley.
Subscribe on:
You will get insight from the England, Scotland and Wales camps with our Sky Sports News reporters, plus all the best analysis and stories from across the tournament, as we link up with our Sky colleagues on the continent.
Trending
- White replaces Alexander-Arnold in England squad
- Jake Paul calls out Canelo: I would eat you!
- Logan Paul avoids Mayweather KO in exhibition clash
- 'Angry' Merc on Baku 'shocker' | Wolff defends Hamilton
- Boxing beware, Logan and Jake Paul are here to stay
- Mayweather: Logan Paul surprised me!
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- 'Booing England players for taking a knee has sinister undertones'
- Postecoglou verbally agrees personal terms with Celtic
- England's Euro 2020 fixtures and route to the final
Kaveh Solhekol, Rob Dorsett, Jess Creighton and Pete Smith will be providing instant reaction to England's games throughout the tournament as Gareth Southgate looks to end 55 years of hurt in front of their own fans.
Our Scottish team of Charles Paterson, Luke Shanley, Kris Boyd, James McFadden and more report on a first major tournament appearance for Steve Clarke's side since 1998, and Geraint Hughes reports from the Wales camp as they look to repeat their 2016 heroics.
Make sure you click follow or subscribe to get notified as soon as we publish our latest episode, and enjoy the ride…