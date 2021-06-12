Denmark 0-1 Finland: Christian Eriksen in 'stable condition' after collapsing on pitch in Euro 2020 group opener

Danish midfielder Eriksen is in a stable condition in hospital, the Danish FA have said, after dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time of the Group B fixture, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

Denmark form a huddle as they prepare to continue the game against Finland after Christian Eriksen collapsed

Finland beat Denmark 1-0 in their first major tournament game, but the Euro 2020 match will be remembered for Christian Eriksen, who is now in a stable condition after collapsing on the pitch.

English referee Anthony Taylor immediately called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment with compressions performed on the chest of the Inter Milan player before he was taken to hospital.

Image: A message is displayed before Denmark vs Finland restarts after Eriksen collapsed on the pitch

The Danish Football Association later provided an update on the 29-year-old's condition and revealed the match would be completed on Saturday night, as requested by both sets of players.

Players emerged at 7.30pm to resume the game, which had been halted at 5.43pm, playing the remaining few minutes of the first half and taking a five-minute half-time.

0:25 Denmark and Finland fans chant Christian Eriksen's name after the midfielder was taken to hospital, having collapsed on the pitch

Finland, appearing in their first major international tournament, scored against the run of play with their first attempt on goal on the hour mark. Jere Uronen's left-wing cross was headed home by Joel Pohjanpalo from eight yards out, slipping through the grasp of Kasper Schmeichel.

Denmark were awarded a penalty with 18 minutes remaining as Poulsen went down after a slight clip from Paulus Arajuuri, but Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck his spot-kick into the hands of Lukas Hradecky, who guessed correctly.

UEFA confirmed players from both sides requested the Group B encounter be finished, which was goalless just before half-time.

What's next?

Denmark host Belgium in Copenhagen on Thursday at 5pm, while Finland now face Russia on Wednesday in their second Group B game at 2pm in St Petersburg.