Inter Milan player Eriksen, 29, dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress; English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment

Christian Eriksen: Denmark midfielder 'stabilised' after collapsing during Euro 2020 opener against Finland

Christian Eriksen has been stabilised in hospital after collapsing on the pitch as Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland was suspended just before half-time.

Eriksen "is awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet", the Danish federation wrote on Twitter.

Inter Milan player Eriksen, 29, dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

Christian Eriksen er vågen og er til yderligere undersøgelser på Rigshospitalet.



Kampen er midlertidigt udsat. Ny melding kommer kl. 19.45. — DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 12, 2021

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.



The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.

A tweet from UEFA confirmed the Group B match had been suspended due to a medical emergency.

UEFA then said a "crisis meeting" had taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET (6.45pm UK time).

"The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised," UEFA said.

Team-mates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.

Forza Chris, all of our thoughts are with you! 🙏 — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) June 12, 2021

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.