Denmark 0-1 Finland: Finland win resumed game after Christian Eriksen collapse

MATCH REPORT: FINLAND WIN IN RESUMED MATCH AFTER ERIKSEN'S COLLAPSEFinland beat Denmark 1-0 in their first major tournament game, but the Euro 2020 match will be remembered for Christian Eriksen, who is now in a stable condition after collapsing on the pitch.Finland, appearing in their first major international tournament, scored against the run of play with their first attempt on goal on the hour mark. Jere Uronen's left-wing cross was headed home by Joel Pohjanpalo from eight yards out, slipping through the grasp of Kasper Schmeichel.Denmark were awarded a penalty with 18 minutes remaining as Poulsen went down after a slight clip from Paulus Arajuuri, but Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck his spot-kick into the hands of Lukas Hradecky, who guessed correctly.Read our match report here