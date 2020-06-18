Euro 2020: Fixtures, venues, full schedule and kick-off times for 2021 tournament

Dates, kick-off times, results and reports - get the full schedule for Euro 2020.

Twenty-four teams are playing across 51 matches in 12 cities, with the tournament underway last Friday.

It all ends at Wembley Stadium with the final, which takes place on Sunday July 11.

Here's the full schedule and latest results for Euro 2020...

Euro 2020 groups Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary

Round of 16 - who is currently playing whom?

Who has qualified? As it stands:

As of Saturday night, only Netherlands have been confirmed as winners of Group C. Italy have qualified, confirmed as being in the top two of Group A, while Belgium have also qualified from Group B, though their exact spot is still to be determined.

Round of 16 fixtures as it stands:

If final placings were taken now, with England second in Group D, they would face the runner-up in Group E, currently Slovakia, though Spain, Sweden or Poland could all realistically finish second.

If England were to top Group D, they would face the runner-up of Group F, currently Germany, although France, Portugal and Hungary could all still finish second.

Wales are assured of a top-three finish, and with four points will likely make the last 16 stage. If they finish second in Group A, their current position, they would face the runner-up of Group B, currently Russia. However, Finland and Denmark could also realistically finish second in Group B.

If Wales were to beat Italy in their final game and finish top, they would face the runner-up of Group C, currently Ukraine, though that could become Austria.

As for Scotland, nothing less than a victory over Croatia will be sufficient for them to have any hope of making it through to the last 16.

If Scotland win and England and the Czechs draw, Scotland should go through as one of the four third-placed teams and face either Netherlands, the winner of Group E (Sweden, Slovakia or Spain) or the winner of Group B (Belgium, Russia or Finland).

Third place table as it stands:

The Group tables

Euro group stage fixtures...

Friday June 11

Group A: Turkey 0-3 Italy

Saturday June 12

Group A: Wales 1-1 Switzerland

Group B: Denmark 0-1 Finland

Group B: Belgium 3-0 Russia

Sunday June 13

Group D: England 1-0 Croatia

Group C: Austria 3-1 North Macedonia

Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine

Monday June 14

Group D: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic

Group E: Poland 1-2 Slovakia

Group E: Spain 0-0 Sweden

Tuesday June 15

Group F: Hungary 0-3 Portugal

Group F: France 1-0 Germany

Wednesday June 16

Group B: Finland 0-1 Russia

Group A: Turkey 0-2 Wales

Group A: Italy 3-0 Switzerland

Thursday June 17

Group C: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia

Group B: Denmark 1-2 Belgium

Group C: Netherlands 2-0 Austria

Friday June 18

Group E: Sweden 1-0 Slovakia

Group D: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic

Group D: England 0-0 Scotland

Saturday June 19

Group F: Hungary 1-1 France

Group F: Portugal 2-4 Germany

Group E: Spain 1-1 Poland

Sunday June 20

Group A: Italy vs Wales; Kick-off 5pm (Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey; Kick-off 5pm (Baku)

Monday June 21

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands; Kick-off 5pm (Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria; Kick-off 5pm (Bucharest)

Group B: Russia vs Denmark; Kick-off 8pm (Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium; Kick-off 8pm (St Petersburg)

Tuesday June 22

Group D: Czech Republic vs England; Kick-off 8pm (London)

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)

Wednesday June 23

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain; Kick-off 5pm (Seville)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland; Kick-off 5pm (St Petersburg)

Group F: Germany vs Hungary; Kick-off 8pm (Munich)

Group F: Portugal vs France; Kick-off 8pm (Budapest)

Top two in each group plus four best third-placed teams go through

Knockout phase...

Round of 16...

Saturday June 26

Game 1: Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up; Kick-off 5pm (Amsterdam)

Game 2: Group A winners vs Group C runners-up; Kick-off 8pm (London)

Sunday June 27

Game 3: Group C winners vs third-placed side from Group D/E/F; Kick-off 5pm (Budapest)

Game 4: Group B winners vs third-placed side from Group A/D/E/F; Kick-off 8pm (Seville)

Monday June 28

Game 5: Group D runners-up vs Group E runners-up; Kick-off 5pm (Copenhagen)

Game 6: Group F winners vs third-placed side from Group A/B/C; Kick-off 8pm (Bucharest)

Tuesday June 29

Game 7: Group D winners vs Group F runners-up; Kick-off 5pm (London)

Game 8: Group E winners vs third-placed side Group A/B/C/D; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)

Quarter-finals

Friday July 2

Quarter-final 1: Game 6 winner vs Game 5 winner; Kick-off 5pm (St Petersburg)

Quarter-final 2: Game 4 winner vs Game 2 winner; Kick-off 8pm (Munich)

Saturday July 3

Quarter-final 3: Game 3 winner vs Game 1 winner; Kick-off 5pm (Baku)

Quarter-final 4: Game 8 winner vs Game 7 winner; Kick-off 8pm (Rome)

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 6

Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 1 winner; Kick-off 8pm (Wembley, London)

Wednesday July 7

Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 4 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner; Kick-off 8pm (Wembley, London)

The Final

Sunday July 11

Kick-off 8pm (Wembley, London)