Euro 2020: UEFA confirms original 12 host cities retained for rescheduled tournament

Portugal are the defending European champions

UEFA has confirmed that the 12 Euro 2020 host cities originally selected will stage the matches for the rescheduled tournament next year.

European football's governing body met over video conference on Wednesday to make key decisions relating to the European Championships, as well as a number of other UEFA tournaments, including the Champions League, Europa League and Women's Champions League.

Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St Petersburg were the cities chosen for Euro 2020, as the format changed for the first time from just one or two countries hosting games as a celebration of its 60th anniversary.

The postponing of the original tournament from this year to next, combined with the potential financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, had caused concern that some of the original 12 cities may not be able to fulfil their obligations.

UEFA president Alexander Ceferin had stated in May that up to three of the confirmed venues could be removed but that has been avoided.

The Danish FA released a statement in the same month confirming they were fine to host matches in Copenhagen, despite the opening three rounds of the Tour de France taking part in the capital city at the same time the rescheduled Euros will be taking place.

Wembley will host the semi-finals and finals of Euro 2020

Hampden Park's position as a host stadium for Glasgow was also clarified, with Romania also reconfirming Bucharest's involvement.

Turkey will now face Italy in Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Friday June 11 2021, with Portugal beginning the defence of their title in Budapest four days later.

Wembley will host the semi-finals as well as the final of the tournament, which has been rescheduled for Sunday July 11.

All of England's group games will also take place at Wembley, with Gareth Southgate's side due to open their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia on June 13.

Gareth Southgate will be looking to guide his England side to Euro 2020 glory after positive World Cup and Nations League campaigns

England's second Group D fixture, against a play-off winning team to be determined, will follow on June 18, with the final group game against the Czech Republic on June 22.

Wales' opening fixture is against Switzerland in Baku on June 12 before they take on Turkey on June 16 in the same city, and Italy in Rome four days later.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are all vying to reach the tournament via the qualifying play-offs, which are now due to be played as triple-headers in October and November.

The group stage matches of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League have also been scheduled for this autumn, with the opening double-header taking place in early September.