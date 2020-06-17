Football News

Champions League restart: UEFA confirms 12-day knockout tournament in Lisbon

Remaining last-16 games on August 7-8; quarter-finals: August 12-15; semi-finals: August 18-19; final: August 23

Last Updated: 17/06/20 3:04pm

Van Dijk celebrates lifting the Champions League trophy after victory in the 2019 final against Tottenham
Champions League knockout games will be played in a 12-day condensed tournament in Lisbon in August, UEFA has confirmed.

The eight teams remaining in the competition will take part in a straight knockout tournament between August 12 and 23.

The four remaining last-16 second-leg matches, including Manchester City vs Real Madrid, will take place on August 7 and 8.

UEFA is yet to determine whether those matches will take place at the respective host stadiums, or in Portugal.

In addition, the culmination of this season's Europa League from the last eight onwards will take place across four venues in Germany between August 10 and 21.

More to follow...

