Premier League set to resume on June 17

Premier League football is poised to return after a three-month shutdown, with top-flight games in England provisionally set to resume on Wednesday, June 17.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal are scheduled to be the first two games when the Premier League resumes next month before the first full round of matches starting from Friday, June 19.

Those two fixtures were originally postponed due to the EFL Cup Final and the rearranged Manchester City vs Arsenal game was due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports before the pandemic struck.

Every club will have played 29 PL games after the two matches are held on June 17.

The plan for football to resume behind closed doors awaits the green light from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and government.

Sky Sports News understands that stage three (the return to play aspect) of the DCMS' guidance on the return of elite sport is still being finalised.

COVID-19 impact on football March 5 - Pre-match handshakes banned in the Premier League.

March 11 - Man City v Arsenal is first Premier League game suspended; Liverpool v Atletico Madrid the last top level game played in England.

March 12 - Man Utd, Wolves play away Europa League ties behind closed doors, Rangers host Bayer Leverkusen in front of fans.

March 13 - Football suspended following an emergency meeting between PL, FA, EFL and WSL

April 15 - SPFL clubs approve plan to end the Scottish Championship, League One and league Two seasons.

May 15 - League Two clubs vote to end the season with immediate effect.

May 17 - Premier League players and staff tested for COVID-19.

May 18 - Scottish Premiership curtailed, with points per game determining league positions and Celtic named champions.

May 19 - Premier League clubs return to socially distanced group training.

May 25 - Women's Super League cancelled, with title and relegation to be determined.

May 27 - Premier League clubs vote to resume contact training.

Football in England has been suspended since March 13 following an emergency meeting between the Premier League, Football Association, the English Football League and the Women's Super League.

Thursday's conference call was the second meeting of Premier League clubs in the last two days after they unanimously agreed to resume contact training.

There have been 12 positive results across the first three rounds of coronavirus testing at Premier League clubs. Four positive tests were announced on Wednesday evening.

Full Premier League statement

A statement read: "Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place.

"Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal - postponed due to the Carabao Cup Final - will now take place on 17 June, followed by a full match round beginning on Friday 19 June. Due to COVID-19, games will take place behind closed doors.

"Premier League Shareholders also approved a proposal that would see all 92 remaining matches broadcast live in the UK by the League's existing broadcast partners: Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport and Amazon Prime."

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters added: "Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June. But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority.

''Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches.

"The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters. It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home.

"We will continue to work step-by-step and in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2019/20 season."

'Testing has provided a degree of confidence'

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson:

'As soon as a return to contact training had been approved unanimously by clubs, the next step was for a resumption of matches.

'There has been a shift in perception in the couple of weeks that has been helped by the testing. The Premier League clubs have taken part in three rounds of testing and there have been 12 positives cases, but 99.5 per cent of those testing have returned negative results.

'Every positive result will have to have been taken seriously, but the relatively low figures will have given a degree of confidence for those players and managers that they are returning to as safe an environment as possible.

'A lot can happen in the next three weeks but what clubs now have is that definitive line in the sand, they know what they are aiming for in terms of Project Restart. In the case of four of those clubs, they are playing on June 17, with the rest taking part over the weekend of June 19, 20 and 21.

'The expectation from the Premier League is that the remaining 92 fixtures will be completed in a six-week timeframe. A lot of other items remain under discussion, notably where all the fixtures will be played.

'The Premier League are also discussing a Plan B - what happens if there is a second peak of the virus and those fixtures cannot be fulfilled at some point throughout June and July? But clubs have that June 17 target to focus on and that is what they will chase.'

Neville: PL players will be fit for June restart

Gary Neville said this week that he thought Premier League players would only need "two or three weeks" of training to get up to speed.

Speaking on The Football Show, he said: "I don't see players' fitness being a concern - I don't see them needing four or five weeks. Even when they've had six weeks off for pre-season, within 10 days of going back in they'd be playing games again in pre-season.

"They wouldn't be 100 per cent fit but these are uncharted times. I wouldn't expect the players to be absolutely perfect. I feel two to three weeks is about right to get them back playing again.

"We're constantly told throughout the season that players are overworked, play too many matches. What we can't have is a situation where the players have had an eight-week break to then say they need six weeks of training to get back to fitness. That doesn't feel right.

"If Harry Kane was borderline fit for the European Championships and was going to be back two weeks before the tournament, he'd be saying he was fit and ready to go. I don't see the difference with this situation."

The full fixture schedule, including dates and kick-off times, is still to be confirmed but there are plenty of big derbies and crunch clashes at top and bottom still in store.

Liverpool, so close to the title, have Manchester City to play again, as well as Merseyside rivals Everton, while a north London showdown between Arsenal and Tottenham is on the agenda.

The race for European qualification is on, with Manchester United just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and Wolves and Sheffield United in the chasing pack.

And while Norwich are adrift at the bottom, only four points separate 15th-placed Brighton and 19th-placed Aston Villa.

It's all to play for.

How high or low could your club finish in the league this season? With 92 games left to play, we reveal the best and worst scenario for every club.

Data guru Ben Mayhew has simulated every possible result from the remaining 92 games and calculated each club's range of possible final league positions - in addition to probabilities for each standing.

The results reveal it's all to play for in the race for Champions League qualification and the battle for top-flight survival...

Could there be a warning from the Bundesliga when it comes to 'home games'? There have been only five home wins in 27 Bundesliga games played behind closed doors - suggesting home advantage is wiped out without fans.

That ratio represents a 25 per cent slump for success on home soil since the league restarted and underlines how fans in the stands are the key component to home advantage.

According to a study published by The Conversation, home teams win 46 per cent of games on average - but that figure is slashed to just 36 per cent for the 191 games played behind closed doors in Europe's top leagues and competitions since WWII.

In England, the hosts have won 45 per cent of games in the Premier League this season, 43 per cent in the Championship, 46 per cent in League One and 42 per cent in League Two.

How will having no fans inside the stadium impact Premier League clubs?