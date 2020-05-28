Premier League fixtures: All 2019/20 remaining games
Leicester's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9 last Premier League game before coronavirus halted football; 92 top-flight fixtures remaining
Last Updated: 28/05/20 5:04pm
The Premier League will resume on June 17 - with Man City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United the first two games to take place.
Clubs are back in contact training as they step up plans for the big 2019/20 resumption and the Premier League has now been given the green light to return on Wednesday, June 17 - starting with the fixtures between the four sides with a game in hand.
A full new fixture schedule is still to be confirmed but here is every top-flight game that is left to play - listed by their original date where TV selections had been made - as well as remaining fixtures by club, including those that had been moved for the FA Cup.
Premier League return - the new schedule
Wednesday, June 17
Man City vs Arsenal (KO TBC)
Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd (KO TBC)
All the Premier League games still to play
Saturday, March 14
Watford vs Leicester
Bournemouth vs Palace
Brighton vs Arsenal
Man City vs Burnley
Newcastle vs Sheffield United
Norwich vs Southampton
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Sunday, March 15
West Ham vs Wolves
Tottenham vs Man Utd
Monday, March 16
Everton vs Liverpool
Friday, March 20
Tottenham vs West Ham
Saturday, March 21
Burnley vs Watford
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Sunday, March 22
Wolves vs Bournemouth
Saturday, April 4
Aston Villa vs Wolves
Arsenal vs Norwich
Bournemouth vs Newcastle
Brighton vs Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs Burnley
Watford vs Southampton
Sheffield United vs Tottenham
Sunday, April 5
West Ham vs Chelsea
Man City vs Liverpool
Monday, April 6
Everton vs Leicester
Friday, April 10
Newcastle vs West Ham
Saturday, April 11
Manchester United vs Bournemouth
Burnley vs Sheffield United
Leicester vs Crystal Palace
Norwich vs Brighton
Southampton vs Man City
Tottenham vs Everton
Sunday, April 12
Chelsea vs Watford
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Monday, April 13
Wolves vs Arsenal
Saturday, April 18
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Bournemouth vs Tottenham
Everton vs Southampton
Watford vs Norwich
West Ham vs Burnley
Arsenal vs Leicester
Man City vs Newcastle
Sunday, April 19
Sheffield United vs Wolves
Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Monday, April 20
Brighton vs Liverpool
Saturday, April 25
Liverpool vs Burnley
Bournemouth vs Leicester
Manchester United vs Southampton
Norwich vs West Ham
Watford vs Newcastle
Wolves vs Everton
Brighton vs Man City
Sunday, April 26
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Tottenham vs Arsenal
Monday, April 27
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Saturday, May 2
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Burnley vs Wolves
Chelsea vs Norwich
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
Everton vs Aston Villa
Leicester City vs Sheffield United
Man City vs Bournemouth
Newcastle vs Tottenham
Southampton vs Brighton
West Ham vs Watford
Saturday, May 9
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Bournemouth vs Southampton
Brighton vs Newcastle
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Manchester United vs West Ham
Norwich vs Burnley
Sheffield United vs Everton
Tottenham vs Leicester City
Watford vs Man City
Wolves vs Crystal Palace
Saturday, May 17
Arsenal vs Watford
Burnley vs Brighton
Chelsea vs Wolves
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
Everton vs Bournemouth
Leicester City vs Manchester United
Man City vs Norwich City
Newcastle United vs Liverpool
Southampton vs Sheffield United
West Ham vs Aston Villa
Additional games to be rescheduled
Chelsea vs Man City
Leicester vs Brighton
Man Utd vs Sheffield United
Newcastle vs Aston Villa
Norwich vs Everton
Southampton vs Arsenal