Aston Villa vs Sheffield United. Premier League.

Villa Park.

Aston Villa 0

    Sheffield United 0

      Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United: Visitors denied by tech error on Premier League's return

      Report as goal-line tech fails on Sheffield United on big Premier League return after 100-day absence

      Wednesday 17 June 2020 20:17, UK

      A goal-line technology error denied Sheffield United a goal at Villa on the Premier League&#39;s return
      Image: A goal-line technology error denied Sheffield United a goal at Villa on the Premier League's return

      Sheffield United were denied by a bizarre goal-line technology 'error' in their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa as the Premier League returned in highly controversial fashion following a 100-day absence.

      The visitors should have been ahead going into half-time as Oliver Norwood's deep free-kick was fumbled over the line by Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, but the usually faultless goal-line technology did not alert referee Michael Oliver, to the bemusement of all watching at Villa Park and at home.

      Referee Michael Oliver points to his watch to signal the goal line technology did not give a goal after Sheffield United appeared to score against Aston Villa
      Image: The goal-line decision system did not alert referee Michael Oliver
      A camera angle behind Orjan Nyland&#39;s goal appears to show that the whole ball has crossed the line
      Image: A camera angle behind Nyland's goal appears to show that the whole ball has crossed the line

      Players, staff and officials had unexpectedly took a knee just after kick-off to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement, before Sheffield United were denied their opener.

      Villa had the better of chances in both halves, however, with Dean Henderson keeping Keinan Davis out well twice, and also tipping away John McGinn's fierce effort from the edge.

      Aston Villa&#39;s Jack Grealish and Sheffield United&#39;s John Lundstram battle for the ball
      Image: Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Sheffield United's John Lundstram battle for the ball

      But it ended goalless, meaning Villa remain in 19th, now a point off safety, while Sheffield United move up to sixth, four points off the top four.

      How technology 'error' stole the headlines

      For the first time since Villa's 4-0 defeat at Leicester on March 8, the Premier League kicked off at an eerily empty Villa Park, with football back to provide a welcome distraction in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

      Wearing 'Black Lives Matter' on the back of their shirts instead of their names, all players, along with coaches and officials, took a knee just after kick-off, a powerful image of unification after recent events.

      Dean Smith and his assistant coaches took a pew higher up behind the dugout, and they'll have liked what they saw early from their new vantage point on as Villa came out brightest; Conor Hourihane's half volley was beaten away by Henderson, before Davis headed over the bar at close range after leaping over Sander Berge.

      VAR has received much criticism this season, but this time it was the supposedly watertight goal-line technology that caused an unusual moment of controversy before the break.

      Aston Villa&#39;s Orjan Nyland appears to carry the ball over the line
      Image: Nyland appears to carry the ball over the line

      Norwood's deep delivery from wide caused issues for Nyland, who failed to grasp the ball properly, colliding with team-mate Davis and falling into his side-netting inside the goal. The goalkeeper did his best to keep the ball on the line, and though replays conclusively showed it was over, referee Oliver's goal-line technology watch did not vibrate.

      It is the first time the GDS (Goal-line decision system) has failed since its introduction to the Premier League in 2013.

      Villa continued to create chances after the break as Davis caused more problems for the Sheffield United defence; he first forced Henderson into a fine save at a tight angle from eight yards, before coming within inches of Anwar El Ghazi's centre. McGinn, back after a breaking his ankle in December, also stung the hands of Henderson with a whipped effort from the edge of the box.

      Team news

      • Villa made six changes from the defeat by Leicester 100 days ago; Mbwana Samatta was injured, replaced by Keinan Davis, while John McGinn also returned from a long-term injury.
      • Pepe Reina made way for Orjan Nyland, while Ezri Konsa started in defence alongside Kourtney Hause and Tyrone Mings.
      • Jack O'Connell and John Fleck missed out for Sheffield United, so Jack Robinson and Sander Berge came in.

      The game petered out as both sides struggled to create chances for a winner, but even after a 15-week absence, technology stole the headlines again. Football is back, not quite how we knew it, but with the same contentious talking points.

      What's next?

      Villa now host Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off at 4.15pm.

      Aston Villa
      Chelsea

      Sunday 21st June 4:00pm

      Newcastle United
      Sheffield United

      Sunday 21st June 1:00pm

      Sheffield United go to Newcastle on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Pick, kick-off at 2pm.

