Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United: Visitors denied by tech error on Premier League's return

Sheffield United were denied by a bizarre goal-line technology 'error' in their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa as the Premier League returned in highly controversial fashion following a 100-day absence.

The visitors should have been ahead going into half-time as Oliver Norwood's deep free-kick was fumbled over the line by Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, but the usually faultless goal-line technology did not alert referee Michael Oliver, to the bemusement of all watching at Villa Park and at home.

Image: The goal-line decision system did not alert referee Michael Oliver

Image: A camera angle behind Nyland's goal appears to show that the whole ball has crossed the line

Players, staff and officials had unexpectedly took a knee just after kick-off to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement, before Sheffield United were denied their opener.

Villa had the better of chances in both halves, however, with Dean Henderson keeping Keinan Davis out well twice, and also tipping away John McGinn's fierce effort from the edge.

Image: Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Sheffield United's John Lundstram battle for the ball

But it ended goalless, meaning Villa remain in 19th, now a point off safety, while Sheffield United move up to sixth, four points off the top four.

How technology 'error' stole the headlines

For the first time since Villa's 4-0 defeat at Leicester on March 8, the Premier League kicked off at an eerily empty Villa Park, with football back to provide a welcome distraction in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wearing 'Black Lives Matter' on the back of their shirts instead of their names, all players, along with coaches and officials, took a knee just after kick-off, a powerful image of unification after recent events.

Dean Smith and his assistant coaches took a pew higher up behind the dugout, and they'll have liked what they saw early from their new vantage point on as Villa came out brightest; Conor Hourihane's half volley was beaten away by Henderson, before Davis headed over the bar at close range after leaping over Sander Berge.

VAR has received much criticism this season, but this time it was the supposedly watertight goal-line technology that caused an unusual moment of controversy before the break.

Image: Nyland appears to carry the ball over the line

Norwood's deep delivery from wide caused issues for Nyland, who failed to grasp the ball properly, colliding with team-mate Davis and falling into his side-netting inside the goal. The goalkeeper did his best to keep the ball on the line, and though replays conclusively showed it was over, referee Oliver's goal-line technology watch did not vibrate.

It is the first time the GDS (Goal-line decision system) has failed since its introduction to the Premier League in 2013.

Villa continued to create chances after the break as Davis caused more problems for the Sheffield United defence; he first forced Henderson into a fine save at a tight angle from eight yards, before coming within inches of Anwar El Ghazi's centre. McGinn, back after a breaking his ankle in December, also stung the hands of Henderson with a whipped effort from the edge of the box.

Team news Villa made six changes from the defeat by Leicester 100 days ago; Mbwana Samatta was injured, replaced by Keinan Davis, while John McGinn also returned from a long-term injury.

Pepe Reina made way for Orjan Nyland, while Ezri Konsa started in defence alongside Kourtney Hause and Tyrone Mings.

Jack O'Connell and John Fleck missed out for Sheffield United, so Jack Robinson and Sander Berge came in.

The game petered out as both sides struggled to create chances for a winner, but even after a 15-week absence, technology stole the headlines again. Football is back, not quite how we knew it, but with the same contentious talking points.

