Manchester City 3-0 Arsenal: Hosts punish David Luiz errors to seal comfortable win

David Luiz produced a catalogue of errors in a torrid 25-minute cameo appearance as 10-man Arsenal slipped to a 3-0 defeat at Manchester City on the Premier League's return.

Brought on as a substitute in the 24th minute following an injury to Pablo Mari, the Brazilian's error led to Raheem Sterling's opener (45+2) before he was sent off for hauling down Riyad Mahrez inside the penalty area four minutes into the second half.

Image: Luiz lasted only 25 minutes on the pitch after coming on as a substitute

Kevin De Bruyne made no mistake from the spot (51) before substitute Phil Foden (90+1) rounded off the scoring to condemn Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta to a heavy defeat on his return to the Etihad Stadium.

Victory for City consolidates their position in the top four and means Liverpool, who are 22 points ahead of Pep Guardiola's side, will not be able to seal the Premier League title at rivals Everton on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's first league defeat in 2020 is a huge blow to their chances of mounting a late push for Champions League qualification, leaving them eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with nine games remaining.

What's next?

Man City now host Burnley on Monday in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off at 8pm.

Manchester City

Burnley Monday 22nd June 7:30pm

Arsenal go to Brighton on Saturday; kick off at 3pm.