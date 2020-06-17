David Luiz's torrid cameo against Manchester City raises questions over his Arsenal future

Arsenal's David Luiz walks off after being red carded

In his pre-match interview with Sky Sports, Mikel Arteta was asked to explain David Luiz's absence from the Arsenal team against Manchester City. "There are a few things that happened in recent weeks," he said. "I have to pick the team that in my opinion is the best to compete today."

Arteta had spoken about the Brazilian's positive influence in the days leading up the game, urging the club to extend his contract, but his disastrous cameo at the Etihad Stadium - coming after his replacement, Pablo Mari, was forced off injured - showed exactly why he was left out.

Luiz, called for in the 24th minute, first failed to cut out a routine forward pass from Kevin De Bruyne, allowing Raheem Sterling to thump home the opener. Then, shortly after half-time, he hauled down Riyad Mahrez, conceding the penalty for City's second goal and earning a straight red card in the process.

According to Opta, it made him the first player in any of Europe's major leagues to come on as a substitute, commit an error leading to an opposition goal, concede a penalty and be sent off in the same game since 2011, when the former Inter Milan defender Ivan Cordoba suffered the same fate in a Serie A clash against Brescia.

Luiz had, in fairness, been one of Arsenal's better players under Arteta before lockdown. The Spaniard has praised his contribution on more than one occasion. But his calamitous performance at the Etihad Stadium was just the latest reminder of the errors that are always around the corner.

"I have no words, really," said Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville from his co-commentary position up on the gantry. "I've said everything I've got to say over the last few years. He never learns. He's so rash."

Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, had offered similar sentiments during the interval - when the worst was still to come. "It's happened so often with him," he said. "It's no surprise that he's on the bench. I don't think there's any future for David Luiz at Arsenal next season."

The Sky Sports pundit was even more scathing at full-time. "After a performance like that, l don't see how Mikel Arteta can put him back in under any circumstances," he added.

There were, of course, mitigating factors. It is not easy for any player to be thrown into a game midway through the first half - especially when you have not played a competitive fixture in three months and especially against an opponent as strong as this Manchester City side.

There is also a matter of practicalities. Arsenal are already short of defenders, with Calum Chambers and Rob Holding not even on the bench at the Etihad Stadium. Mari's injury now adds him to the list of absentees.

Luiz, though, can expect little sympathy given a long history of blunders which goes all the way back to his arrival in the Premier League with Chelsea almost a decade ago. At his best, he is a commanding centre-back with passing ability which can split open opposition defences. All too often, though, he is a liability who cannot be trusted at the highest level.

Arteta believes the positive factors outweigh the negatives. He values Luiz's leadership qualities highly. But his frailties are unignorable.

This season in the Premier League, Luiz has conceded four penalties - twice as many as any other player and the joint-most by anyone in a single campaign in the competition's history. He also ranks top for red cards, and second among outfield players for errors leading to opposition goals.

The numbers are damning and, with his contract now up for renewal, it is also worth considering that he is one of Arsenal's highest-paid players. Arteta insisted his opinion of Luiz had not changed after the game despite what he described as a "difficult performance", but Carragher will not be alone in suggesting that his Arsenal days should soon be over.

"It is unbelievable in some ways that he has kidded so many people in football," added the Sky Sports pundit. "There is only one manager who I can think of who has got the best from David Luiz and that is Antonio Conte when he played him in the middle of a back three.

"People think of him there and think it was his best position because he could bring the ball out from the back, but he did not do that for Chelsea under Conte. All he did was pass to Cesar Azpilicueta to his right and Gary Cahill to his left. He was told to just stay there and be disciplined."

Carragher's assessment may seem harsh, but what is certain is that Luiz will be never be afforded the same level of protection at Arsenal under Arteta as he was at Chelsea under Conte. Arteta is committed to playing with a back four, but the evidence that Luiz cannot cope in that system is piling up. It was clear for all to see during his disasterclass at the Etihad Stadium.