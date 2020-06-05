Arsenal fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Arsenal's opening Premier League fixture for the season restart has been confirmed - a trip to Manchester City on Wednesday June 17, live on Sky Sports.

The game will take place on the first day of the league's resumption, with a kick-off time of 8.15pm.

Arsenal's rearranged trip to Southampton, now scheduled for Thursday June 25, will also be live on Sky Sports.

Mikel Arteta's team will then be in FA Cup action on Sunday June 28 with a quarter-final tie away to Sheffield United (1pm kick-off).

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Wednesday June 17

Man City vs Arsenal

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Saturday June 20

Brighton v Arsenal

Kick-Off: 3pm

Thursday June 25

Southampton vs Arsenal

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 July

Arsenal v Norwich

Kick-Off: 6pm

Wolves vs Arsenal

Arsenal vs Leicester

Tottenham vs Arsenal

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Arsenal vs Watford