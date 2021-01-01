Search
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Fixtures
Fixtures
News
Select a team
All Teams
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Brentford
Brighton
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Leeds United
Leicester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Norwich City
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
Watford
West Ham United
Wolverhampton
Barnsley
Birmingham City
Blackburn Rovers
Blackpool
Bournemouth
Bristol City
Cardiff City
Coventry City
Derby County
Fulham
Huddersfield Town
Hull City
Luton Town
Middlesbrough
Millwall
Nottingham Forest
Peterborough United
Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers
Reading
Sheffield United
Stoke City
Swansea City
West Bromwich Albion
Accrington Stanley
AFC Wimbledon
Bolton Wanderers
Burton Albion
Cambridge United
Charlton Athletic
Cheltenham Town
Crewe Alexandra
Doncaster
Fleetwood Town
Gillingham
Ipswich Town
Lincoln City
Milton Keynes Dons
Morecambe
Oxford United
Plymouth Argyle
Portsmouth
Rotherham United
Sheffield Wednesday
Shrewsbury Town
Sunderland
Wigan Athletic
Wycombe Wanderers
Barrow
Bradford City
Bristol Rovers
Carlisle United
Colchester United
Crawley Town
Exeter City
Forest Green Rovers
Harrogate Town
Leyton Orient
Mansfield
Newport County
Northampton Town
Oldham Athletic
Port Vale
Rochdale
Salford City
Scunthorpe United
Stevenage
Sutton United
Swindon Town
Tranmere Rovers
Walsall
Aberdeen
Celtic
Dundee
Dundee United
Heart of Midlothian
Hibernian
Livingston
Motherwell
Rangers
Ross County
St Johnstone
St Mirren
Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Cadiz
Celta Vigo
Deportivo Alaves
Espanyol
Getafe
Granada
Levante
Osasuna
Real Betis
Real Madrid
Real Mallorca
Real Sociedad
Sevilla
Valencia
Villarreal
AC Milan
Atalanta
Bologna
Cagliari
Empoli
Fiorentina
Genoa
Hellas Verona
Inter Milan
Juventus
Lazio
Napoli
Roma
Salernitana
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Torino
Udinese
Venezia
Arminia Bielefeld
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Monchengladbach
Cologne
Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Augsburg
FSV Mainz 05
Greuther Furth
Hertha Berlin
RB Leipzig
SC Freiburg
TSG Hoffenheim
Union Berlin
VfB Stuttgart
VFL Bochum
Wolfsburg
Angers
Brest
Clermont Foot
FC Metz
Girondins Bordeaux
Lille
Lorient
Monaco
Montpellier
Nantes
Nice
Olympique Lyonnais
Olympique Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain
RC Lens
RC Strasbourg
Reims
St Etienne
Stade Rennes
Troyes
ADO Den Haag
Ajax
AZ Alkmaar
FC Emmen
FC Groningen
FC Twente
FC Utrecht
Feyenoord
Fortuna Sittard
Heerenveen
Heracles Almelo
PEC Zwolle
PSV Eindhoven
RKC Waalwijk
Sparta Rotterdam
Vitesse Arnhem
VVV Venlo
Willem II Tilb
Albania
Algeria
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bolivia
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Brazil
Cameroon
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Ecuador
Egypt
England
Estonia
France
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Honduras
Hungary
Iceland
Iran
Italy
Ivory Coast
Jamaica
Japan
Korea DPR
Korea Republic
Mexico
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Nigeria
Northern Ireland
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Scotland
Senegal
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Tunisia
Turkey
Ukraine
Uruguay
USA
Venezuela
Wales
England
Germany
Holland
Israel
Italy
Norway
Russia
Spain
Angola
Burkina Faso
Cape Verde
Congo DR
Ethiopia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Togo
Zambia
Teams
Video
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Stats
Squad
Transfers
Sky Bet
Super 6
More from Football
Football Home
Premier League
Seasons
Competitions
Add to calendar
Sky Bet
2021/2022
2020/2021
2019/2020
2018/2019
2017/2018
2016/2017
2015/2016
2014/2015
2013/2014
2012/2013
2011/2012
2010/2011
2009/2010
2008/2009
2007/2008
2006/2007
2005/2006
2004/2005
2003/2004
2002/2003
2001/2002
2000/2001
1999/2000
1998/1999
1997/1998
1996/1997
1995/1996
1994/1995
1993/1994
1992/1993
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
Champions League
Europa League
FA Cup
Carabao Cup
Papa John's Trophy
Women's Football
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish League Cup
Scottish Cup
World Cup
Euro 2020
UEFA Nations League
European U21 Championship
Internationals
La Liga
Serie A
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
MLS
Chinese Super League
Africa Cup of Nations
Copa America
July 2021
Tuesday 13th July
Friendly Match
Hibernian
0
0
18:00
Arsenal
Bet on Football with
Saturday 17th July
Friendly Match
Rangers
0
0
12:00
Arsenal
August 2021
Saturday 14th August
Premier League
Brentford
0
0
15:00
Arsenal
Saturday 21st August
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
15:00
Chelsea
Saturday 28th August
Premier League
Manchester City
0
0
15:00
Arsenal
September 2021
Saturday 11th September
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
15:00
Norwich City
Saturday 18th September
Premier League
Burnley
0
0
15:00
Arsenal
Saturday 25th September
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
15:00
Tottenham Hotspur
October 2021
Saturday 2nd October
Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion
0
0
15:00
Arsenal
Saturday 16th October
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
15:00
Crystal Palace
Saturday 23rd October
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
15:00
Aston Villa
Saturday 30th October
Premier League
Leicester City
0
0
15:00
Arsenal
November 2021
Saturday 6th November
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
15:00
Watford
Saturday 20th November
Premier League
Liverpool
0
0
15:00
Arsenal
Saturday 27th November
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
15:00
Newcastle United
Tuesday 30th November
Premier League
Manchester United
0
0
20:00
Arsenal
December 2021
Saturday 4th December
Premier League
Everton
0
0
15:00
Arsenal
Saturday 11th December
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
15:00
Southampton
Tuesday 14th December
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
19:45
West Ham United
Saturday 18th December
Premier League
Leeds United
0
0
15:00
Arsenal
Sunday 26th December
Premier League
Norwich City
0
0
15:00
Arsenal
Tuesday 28th December
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
January 2022
Saturday 1st January
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
15:00
Manchester City
Saturday 15th January
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur
0
0
15:00
Arsenal
Saturday 22nd January
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
15:00
Burnley
February 2022
Tuesday 8th February
Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
19:45
Arsenal
Saturday 12th February
Premier League
Chelsea
0
0
15:00
Arsenal
Saturday 19th February
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
15:00
Brentford
Saturday 26th February
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
15:00
Liverpool
March 2022
Saturday 5th March
Premier League
Watford
0
0
15:00
Arsenal
Saturday 12th March
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
15:00
Leicester City
Saturday 19th March
Premier League
Aston Villa
0
0
15:00
Arsenal
April 2022
Saturday 2nd April
Premier League
Crystal Palace
0
0
15:00
Arsenal
Saturday 9th April
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
15:00
Brighton and Hove Albion
Saturday 16th April
Premier League
Southampton
0
0
15:00
Arsenal
Saturday 23rd April
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
15:00
Manchester United
Saturday 30th April
Premier League
West Ham United
0
0
15:00
Arsenal
May 2022
Saturday 7th May
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
15:00
Leeds United
Sunday 15th May
Premier League
Newcastle United
0
0
15:00
Arsenal
Sunday 22nd May
Premier League
Arsenal
0
0
16:00
Everton
Home
Sports
Football
F1
Cricket
Rugby Union
Rugby League
Golf
Boxing
NFL
Olympics
Tennis
Racing
Darts
NBA
Netball
GAA
MMA
More Sports
Scores
Video
TV
Sky Bet
Games
More
Transfer Centre
Live on Sky
Get Sky Sports
TV Shows
TV Guide
Sky Go
Now TV
Kick It Out
Black Lives Matter
Podcasts
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Contact Us
Work @ Sky Sports
Terms & Conditions
Twitter
Facebook
Sky Sports
Get Sky Sports
Sky Sports Apps
Sportinglife.com
TEAMtalk.com
Football365.com
Partners
Sky Bet
Fantasy Football
Super 6
Planet Rugby
Golf365
Planet F1
Cricket365
Sky Sports Channels
Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Premier League
Sky Sports Football
Sky Sports Cricket
Sky Sports Golf
Sky Sports Racing
Sky Sports F1
Sky Sports Action
Sky Sports Arena
Sky Sports News
Sky Sports Mix
More Sky Sites
Sky.com
Sky News
Sky Group
Sky For Businesses
Work @ Sky Sports
NOW TV
Sky Communal TV
Bigger Picture
Store Locator
Advertise With Us
Sky TV Accessories
Terms & Conditions
Privacy & Cookies Notice
Privacy Options
Accessibility Information
Contact Us
©2021 Sky UK