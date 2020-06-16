David Luiz: Mikel Arteta says he wants Arsenal defender to extend his deal

Arsenal failed to trigger a clause which automatically would have extended Luiz's contract into a second season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he would love to see David Luiz extend his stay at the club.

Luiz moved to the Emirates on a one-year deal - rather than the initially reported two-year contract - his agent Kia Joorabchian told Sky Sports News last week.

He also revealed that Arsenal had the option to extend the contract into a second season, but did not trigger the clause which has since expired.

Arteta wants to keep the Brazilian at the Emirates with the player's agent saying he has a "high chance" of agreeing an extension.

"I am really happy with David, I want to keep him here with us. He's been a key role model since I joined," said Arteta.

"I like what he produces on the pitch, I like his influence around the players and the club - I would love to keep him."

Arteta admitted the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic means it is unlikely he will be able to carry out his initial transfer plans, insisting he can now only focus on improving the players he already has.

"The plans I had were not considering the coronavirus and all the side effects. We know what we need to improve the team, that is for sure," he added.

"Whether we are going to be able to do it the way we want is a different story. My focus right now is to improve the team [I already have] and get results to have the best chance possible to get into Europe."

'No hotel, nowhere for a meal'

Arsenal will be one of the first four Premier League sides to resume competition on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, and face the tough task of four away games in a row under the new protocols.

Arsenal played friendlies against Brentford and Charlton at the Emirates Stadium last week

"It's a new experience and a new challenge. We are going to have four away games in a row from the moment that we start playing," Arteta continued.

"With the help of everyone at the club we have to try the easiest way. We have to travel on the afternoon of the game, use different buses and go straight to the stadium.

"We don't have a hotel to stay at and we don't have anywhere to have a meal. We have to adapt, it's a challenge."

'We have to change big six record'

Arsenal go into Wednesday's game at the Etihad without a win away from home against the Premier League's traditional big six clubs since 2015 - a record Arteta wants to correct immediately.

Santi Cazorla celebrates after scoring in Arsenal's win at the Etihad in 2015 - their last against a 'big six' side away from home

"We know how difficult it is to win away in the Premier League against any opponent, even more so against the top six.

"A club like Arsenal can not go that long without winning if we want to compete with the big four, five, six clubs in this country. We have to change that straight away.

"We will travel to Manchester knowing how difficult the opponent is but just focusing on what we can do and what we can control."

'Zero doubts helped City project flourish'

Arteta left his role at Man City to take over as Arsenal head coach in December 2019

Arteta spent three seasons as assistant to Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola during an unprecedented period of success for the team.

The Spaniard says the unwavering support shown to Guardiola by the club hierarchy at the end of his first trophyless season was the key to success.

"I've always said many times that I give a lot of credit to Txiki [Begiristain], [Ferran] Soriano, the directors and the owners. Instead of creating any doubt about what Pep wanted to do at the club, they became even more convinced and showed stronger support, [they thought] it was the right way and it was about time to have the success they needed.

"There was zero doubt that it was the right moments to do the right investments with the right people."

