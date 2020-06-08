Arsenal: Premier League fixtures, injury latest ahead of season restart

The Premier League is back - but what shape are Arsenal in for the season restart?

Ahead of the top flight's big return on June 17, we run the rule over Mikel Arteta's side, from fixtures and fitness to the manager's view and more...

Who have they got left to play?

Aubameyang and Arteta talk tactics during Arsenal win against Charlton

Arsenal have one game in hand over their rivals, which comes against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, June 17, live on Sky Sports. The game will take place on the first day of the league's resumption, with a kick-off time of 8.15pm.

The Gunners have the eighth-toughest run-in before the season ends, playing sides with an average placing of 10.5.

Only Arsenal in ninth have as many top-six opposition left to play before the season is out, but they also face four of the bottom six.

Arsenal still have to face Man City, Tottenham and Wolves away from home, while they will host Liverpool and Leicester at the Emirates stadium. They also face trips to Brighton, Southampton and Aston Villa and home clashes with Norwich and Watford.

Mikel Arteta's team will then be in FA Cup action on Sunday June 28 with a quarter-final tie away to Sheffield United (1pm kick-off).

Manchester City vs Arsenal is live on Sky Sports

Wednesday, June 17

Man City vs Arsenal

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Saturday, June 20

Brighton v Arsenal

Kick-Off: 3pm

Thursday, June 25

Southampton vs Arsenal

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday, 1 July

Arsenal v Norwich

Kick-Off: 6pm

Arsenal still have to travel to Tottenham

Wolves vs Arsenal

Arsenal vs Leicester

Tottenham vs Arsenal

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Arsenal vs Watford

Where can they finish?

Mesut Ozil breaks past Andre Green during a friendly match between Arsenal and Charlton Athletic at Emirates Stadium

Arteta's side are currently ninth, eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, but with a game in hand, as they look to secure European football for next season.

It's worth remembering that a fifth-place finish could seal Champions League football if Manchester City's European ban - one they are appealing - is upheld.

City's potential ban - and the fact that they have already won the Carabao Cup - could deliver Europa League football for the sides that finish sixth and seventh and there might yet be further reward. Should City or a team in the top five also win the FA Cup - and City's ban be upheld - the Europa League second-round qualifying spot would go to whoever finishes eighth.

Modelling by Experimental361 suggests it's going to be hard work for Arsenal to make up the gap to the Champions League places. The Gunners have just 0.20 per cent chance of finishing fourth and 1.55 per cent chance of getting up into fifth by the end of the season.

A sixth-placed finish is calculated at 4.69 per cent, a seventh-placed finish 9.83 per cent, an eighth-placed finish 15.97 per cent and a ninth-place finish at 20.34 per cent.

Any other commitments?

Arsenal are in the last eight of the FA Cup - a competition they have won a record 13 times.

Their quarter-final tie against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane will take place on Sunday, June 28 (kick-off 1pm), with the semi-finals and finals scheduled at Wembley across the weekend of July 18-19 and on Saturday, August 1 respectively.

Will anyone be missing? Is everyone fit?

Kieran Tierney is available for Arsenal again

Arteta will be boosted by the return to fitness of Kieran Tierney, who featured in the Gunners' 6-0 friendly win against Charlton on June 6 after recovering from the dislocated shoulder he suffered in December.

Meanwhile, Lucas Torreira, who fractured his ankle in Arsenal's FA Cup win at Portsmouth in March, is back training at London Colney as he steps up his rehab.

Lucas Torreira is back training at Arsenal

Another absentee is Calum Chambers, but the defender has resumed light training as he steps up his recovery from surgery on his injured ACL.

The break will also have done Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding plenty of good as they look to regain full sharpness following long spells on the sidelines, while Cedric Soares will be hoping to make his first appearance for the club when the season resumes.

What form were they in before the break?

Arsenal were on an eight-match unbeaten run in the premier League before the break

Arsenal were starting to build up a head of steam in the Premier League.

Before the Premier League was suspended, Arteta had overseen an eight-match unbeaten run that had lifted his side to within eight points of fourth-placed Chelsea, with a game in hand on their London rivals.

The Gunners are the only unbeaten side in the Premier League in 2020 and signed off with three straight wins - against Newcastle, Everton and West Ham - before the break.

What's the manager said?

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta before the friendly match between Arsenal and Charlton

Arteta explained to Arsenal's official website the steps he's taken to ensure his side are ready for the Premier League restart.

"We're just trying to cover all the necessities that players, staff and employees need to try to sustain the club with healthy people," said Arteta, who took over from Unai Emery in December.

"They all have programmes and they all have individual work to do that they are really doing and really trying to maintain themselves so they can prepare themselves for when we have to get back playing.

"There is the psychological support that they need, which we are giving them, and as well I'm giving them a lot of homework to do because I've been reviewing everything that we've been doing since I joined."

The betting: Can Auba win the Golden Boot?

Aubameyang has 17 Premier League goals to his name this season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has notched 49 Premier League goals in just 75 games since joining Arsenal in 2018. No other player has scored more Premier League goals in that period, proving how deadly the Gabonese international is in front of goal.

Aubameyang trails Jamie Vardy by two goals and this is reflected in his price, longer odds than Vardy, but not by much. Arsenal have yet to play Brighton, Aston Villa, Norwich and Watford, so Aubameyang could well earn a second successive Golden Boot for his troubles.

Sky Bet odds: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to win the Golden Boot - 3/1

