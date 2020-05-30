Lucas Torreira: Arsenal midfielder steps up rehabilitation after ankle injury

Lucas Torreira was pictured training alone on Saturday

Lucas Torreira took part in outdoor training on Saturday as the Arsenal midfielder stepped up his rehabilitation following an ankle injury.

The Uruguayan was stretchered off during Arsenal's FA Cup victory at Portsmouth in early March.

He was pictured training alone at Arsenal Training Centre on Saturday, while head coach Mikel Arteta led a group session as the club gears up for the Premier League's proposed restart on June 17.

Arsenal's trip to Manchester City, along with Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, are the two matches set to take place on Wednesday, June 17.

That will take all 20 Premier League clubs up to 29 matches played, with Arsenal then scheduled to face Brighton away when the first full round of fixtures take place on June 19-21.

A full new fixture schedule is still to be confirmed, although Arsenal do know their FA Cup quarter-final at Sheffield United is scheduled for the weekend of June 27-28.

Arsenal are currently ninth in the table, eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who have played a game more.