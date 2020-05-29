FA Cup quarter-finals set for June 27/28; final on August 1

Manchester City won the FA Cup last season and will now have the chance to attempt to repeat that feat this year

The FA Cup has been provisionally scheduled to return with the quarter-finals on June 27-28 and final set to be held on August 1.

The Premier League will resume on June 17, with all 92 matches being televised.

The FA Cup is also set to be completed, with the quarter-finals planned for the final weekend of June, the semi-finals across the weekend of July 11-12 and the final on Saturday August 1.

No venues or kick-off times for the matches have been confirmed at this stage. The semi-finals and final are normally held at Wembley Stadium.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019/20 Emirates FA Cup.

"The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we'd like to thank the Premier League Executive and Clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time.

"This has been a difficult period for many people and while this is a positive step, the restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority."

FA Cup quarter-finals (venues, KO times TBC)