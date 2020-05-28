Erling Haaland will end up in the Premier League, says Jan Aage Fjortoft

Erling Haaland will end up playing in the Premier League one day, says Norwegian journalist and former Premier League striker Jan Aage Fjortoft.

Haaland is one of Europe's hottest properties having scored 29 goals in 27 games for RB Salzburg before moving to Borussia Dortmund in January and scoring 13 goals in 14 games.

Speaking on The Football Show, fellow Norwegian Fjortoft believes Haaland will "absolutely" play in the Premier League at one point, but he doesn't see that happening in the short term and praised the 19-year-old's development so far.

"What I've been impressed by Erling and the team around is they've chosen he places he can develop as a player.

"He went from Molde - where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was his manager, so you can imagine how hard it was for Manchester United not to get him when he moved to Dortmund! - to Red Bull Salzburg, a great arena for a young kid. And this time he went to Dortmund, which is a great place for him now.

Haaland has scored 13 goals in 14 games for Dortmund since moving from RB Salzburg

"Do I think he will play in the Premier League in the future? Absolutely, I think he will go to the Premier League eventually, but where he will end up, I am not sure.

"It might take him some time; I think it went quicker than he had thought in Salzburg, with success in the Champions League, but he is in a good place now.

"I can't see him moving in the short term, but in the long term yes, of course, he will end up in the Premier League, like all big players will eventually."

'If Liverpool want Werner, they'll get him'

Timo Werner has been linked with several clubs across Europe

Speculation has also been rife surrounding RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, who has 30 goals in 39 appearances this season.

He has been linked with several clubs across Europe, including Liverpool, but reports have suggested the Anfield club are reluctant to pay his £52m release clause before it expires on June 15.

Fjortoft says there is no doubt the 24-year-old German is good enough for Liverpool, but the move will depend on whether Liverpool really want him.

"He is good enough for Liverpool, and as with any team, when the best talent in Europe is available, they have to go for him.

"If you see Timo Werner this year, with Julien Nagelsmann, this big prospect of managers, he has turned him into a more complete player. He is now going deeper, a more complete player, and Nagelsmann should be proud of that.

"Timo Werner said if he will leave RB Leipzig, it will be abroad. Do I think he will go to Liverpool? It is hard to say in these times, as RB Leipzig's CEO said there is no chance you will get a cut price for Timo Werner, but let's be honest, if Liverpool want a player, they will get that player!"