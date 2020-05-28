Premier League restart: Fixtures, kick-off times, TV schedule and dates

When is the Premier League season resuming?

The Premier League is provisionally set to restart on Wednesday June 17, provided all safety tests are cleared.

Man City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will be the first games to be played - after which, every top-flight club will have played 29 Premier League games this season.

A full round of fixtures will then take place from the weekend starting Friday June 19.

Will games be played at neutral venues?

Venues for the games are still to be decided upon. However, the Premier League have confirmed that all fixtures will be played behind closed doors.

What's the new fixture list ?

A full fixture list, complete with TV times, has yet to be released.

What will the kick-off times will be?

New staggered kick-off times will be used for the remaining matches.

Games on a Friday will kick off at 8pm.

Saturday matches will start either at 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm and 8pm.

Sunday matches will kick off at either 12pm, 2pm, 4.30pm and 7pm.

Midweek games on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays will kick off at either 6pm or 8pm.

When will the season end?

The Premier League are yet to confirm when their league season will end. New dates for the FA Cup - which had reached the quarter-final stage when the season shutdown - are also as yet unannounced.

Who will broadcast the games?

All of the 92 remaining games this season will be broadcast live in the UK by the League's existing broadcast partners: Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport and Amazon Prime.

How many games will be on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes.

In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel.