Premier League restart: The live games on Sky Sports

Sky Sports have announced the first 22 live matches to be broadcast when the season resumes with eight of those games free-to-air - read the full list below.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes, with a double-header on 17 June and then a further 20 games in the following 14 days. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport. Premier League fixtures - all the confirmed dates and times

When can Liverpool win the title now?

Confirmed Premier League games live on Sky Sports

Wed June 17: Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed June 17: Man City vs Arsenal - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Fri June 19: Norwich vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Fri June 19: Tottenham vs Man Utd - 8.15pm , Sky Sports

Sat June 20: West Ham vs Wolves - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 21: Newcastle vs Sheff Utd - 2pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun June 21: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea - 4.15pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 21: Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon June 22: Man City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports

Tue June 23: Leicester vs Brighton - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue June 23: Tottenham vs West Ham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed June 24: Man Utd vs Sheff Utd - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed June 24: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu June 25: Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu June 25: Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun June 28: Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue June 30: Brighton vs Man Utd, 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 1: Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 1: Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 1: West Ham vs Chelsea, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

