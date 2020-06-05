Watford fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Premier League restart: Three Watford games confirmed
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:52pm
The details of Watford's first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed with their second game back against Burnley live on Sky Sports.
After a first day meeting with high-flying Leicester, the relegation-threatened Hornets face Burnley - a game live on Sky's free-to-air channel - and Southampton, also live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
WATFORD'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Saturday June 20
Watford v Leicester City
Kick-Off: 12:30pm
Thursday June 25
Burnley v Watford
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Pick
Sunday June 28
Watford v Southampton
Kick-Off: 4.30pm; Live on Sky Sports
Watford fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Chelsea vs Watford
Watford vs Norwich
Watford vs Newcastle
West Ham vs Watford
Watford vs Man City
Arsenal vs Watford