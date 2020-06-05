Southampton fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Premier League restart: Dates for three Southampton games confirmed with two live on Sky Sports
By
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:39pm
The details of Southampton's first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed.
Ralph Hasenhuttl's side will travel to face Norwich on Friday 19 June, live on Sky Sports before hosting Arsenal on Thursday 25 June - both games kick off at 6pm.
Their fixture with Watford on Sunday 28 June is also live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 4.30pm.
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
SOUTHAMPTON'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Friday, June 19
Norwich vs Southampton
Kick-Off: 6pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Pick
Thursday, June 25
Southampton vs Arsenal
Kick-Off: 6pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports
Sunday, June 28
Watford vs Southampton
Kick-Off: 4.30pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Pick
Southampton fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Southampton vs Man City
Everton vs Southampton
Man United vs Southampton
Southampton vs Brighton
Bournemouth vs Southampton
Southampton vs Sheffield United