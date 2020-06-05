Southampton fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

The details of Southampton's first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side will travel to face Norwich on Friday 19 June, live on Sky Sports before hosting Arsenal on Thursday 25 June - both games kick off at 6pm.

Their fixture with Watford on Sunday 28 June is also live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 4.30pm.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Friday, June 19

Norwich vs Southampton

Kick-Off: 6pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Pick

Thursday, June 25

Southampton vs Arsenal

Kick-Off: 6pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports

Sunday, June 28

Watford vs Southampton

Kick-Off: 4.30pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Pick

Southampton vs Man City

Everton vs Southampton

Man United vs Southampton

Southampton vs Brighton

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Southampton vs Sheffield United