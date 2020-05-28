Sky Sports to show 64 live Premier League games - with 25 free-to-air

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games, and make 25 available free-to-air when the season resumes.

64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience

The Premier League has confirmed the 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the UK's leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available 'free to air' - including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back - for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

With 92 Premier League matches of the current season remaining, Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch 39 exclusive live games with a further 25 available more widely via Sky's free-to-air 'Pick' Channel and simulcast on Sky Sports, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.

Since live football games were postponed in early March, Sky has supported the Premier League's ambition to restart when Government health and safety advice allowed.

Sky CEO and EVP, UK and Europe, Stephen van Rooyen said: "The return of live sport is a big moment for the country, and we want the nation to join us. Sky has partnered with the Premier League clubs for nearly thirty years, and the strength of our partnership has never been more important. Our commitment to showing 25 matches 'free to air' for the first time in the history of Sky Sports recognises the unique times we are in, and our desire to play our part.

"We have developed some terrific new innovations to give football fans the very best experience of watching live sport, when going to the match with family and friends isn't possible, and we look forward to sharing these with football fans shortly."

Rob Webster, managing director of Sky Sports, said: "Sky Sports strives to be sport's best partner, and our desire to connect football fans to more of what they love has never been stronger. We can't wait to bring football back for the nation."

Manchester United are just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea

How high or low could your club finish in the league this season? With 92 games left to play, we reveal the best and worst scenario for every club.

Data guru Ben Mayhew has simulated every possible result from the remaining 92 games and calculated each club's range of possible final league positions - in addition to probabilities for each standing.

The results reveal it's all to play for in the race for Champions League qualification and the battle for top-flight survival...

Omens in the Bundesliga for the Premier League? There have been only five home wins in 27 Bundesliga games played behind closed doors, which suggests home advantage is wiped out without fans.

That ratio represents a 25 per cent slump for success on home soil since the league restarted and underlines how fans in the stands are the key component to home advantage.

According to a study published by The Conversation, home teams win 46 per cent of games on average - but that figure is slashed to just 36 per cent for the 191 games played behind closed doors in Europe's top leagues and competitions since WWII.

In England, the hosts have won 45 per cent of games in the Premier League this season, 43 per cent in the Championship, 46 per cent in League One and 42 per cent in League Two.

Even if the restart does wipe out home advantage, the form of the 20 teams across the season to date still stands - with some facing sides with a far higher, or lower, average position than others.

For teams such as Newcastle in 13th, they may be looking on eagerly with five of the bottom six left to play. Less so perhaps for Crystal Palace, in 11th, who have every top-six side left to face, except Manchester City.

The title may be all but decided - so we'll leave that out of the equation - but the race for the Champions League still looks like it would have plenty of twists and turns. So what do the run-ins say about the chances of the runners and riders?

