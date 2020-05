Premier League fixtures: All 2019/20 postponed and remaining games

Manchester City and champions-elect Liverpool have still got to play each other again

Football has been halted across the globe by the coronavirus pandemic, with 92 fixtures still to be played in the Premier League 2019/20 campaign.

​​​​​​Clubs remain hopeful they will be able to begin training in the third week in May, ahead of a potential return to match action in the middle of June, but are waiting on the government before formalising any restart plans.

Here is every top-flight game that has been postponed since football shut down in mid-March - listed by their original date where TV selections had been made - as well as remaining fixtures by club.

Wednesday March 11

Man City vs Arsenal

Saturday March 14

Watford vs Leicester

Bournemouth vs Palace

Brighton vs Arsenal

Man City vs Burnley

Newcastle vs Sheffield United

Norwich vs Southampton

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Sunday March 15

West Ham vs Wolves

Tottenham vs Man Utd

Monday March 16

Liverpool were due to face a Merseyside derby in mid-March

Everton vs Liverpool

Friday March 20

Tottenham vs West Ham

Saturday March 21

Burnley vs Watford

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Sunday March 22

Wolves vs Bournemouth

Saturday April 4

Aston Villa vs Wolves

Arsenal vs Norwich

Bournemouth vs Newcastle

Brighton vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Watford vs Southampton

Sheffield United vs Tottenham

Sunday April 5

West Ham vs Chelsea

Man City vs Liverpool

Monday April 6

Everton vs Leicester

Friday April 10

Newcastle vs West Ham

Saturday April 11

Manchester United were fifth in the table when football stopped

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Leicester vs Crystal Palace

Norwich vs Brighton

Southampton vs Man City

Tottenham vs Everton

Sunday April 12

Chelsea vs Watford

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Monday April 13

Wolves vs Arsenal

Saturday April 18

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Bournemouth vs Tottenham

Everton vs Southampton

Watford vs Norwich

West Ham vs Burnley

Arsenal vs Leicester

Man City vs Newcastle

Sunday April 19

Sheffield United vs Wolves

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Monday April 20

Brighton vs Liverpool

Saturday April 25

Liverpool vs Burnley

Bournemouth vs Leicester

Manchester United vs Southampton

Norwich vs West Ham

Watford vs Newcastle

Wolves vs Everton

Brighton vs Man City

Sunday April 26

A north London derby remains on the schedule of games remaining

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Tottenham vs Arsenal

Monday April 27

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Saturday May 2

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Wolves

Chelsea vs Norwich

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Everton vs Aston Villa

Leicester City vs Sheffield United

Man City vs Bournemouth

Newcastle vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Brighton

West Ham vs Watford

Saturday May 9

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Brighton vs Newcastle

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Manchester United vs West Ham

Norwich vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Everton

Tottenham vs Leicester City

Watford vs Man City

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Saturday May 17

Arsenal vs Watford

Burnley vs Brighton

Chelsea vs Wolves

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

Everton vs Bournemouth

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Man City vs Norwich City

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Southampton vs Sheffield United

West Ham vs Aston Villa

Additional games to be rescheduled

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Man City

Leicester vs Brighton

Man Utd vs Sheffield United

Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Norwich vs Everton

Southampton vs Arsenal