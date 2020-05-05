Premier League fixtures: All 2019/20 postponed and remaining games
Leicester's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9 last Premier League game before coronavirus halted football; 92 top-flight fixtures remaining
Last Updated: 05/05/20 3:31pm
Football has been halted across the globe by the coronavirus pandemic, with 92 fixtures still to be played in the Premier League 2019/20 campaign.
Clubs remain hopeful they will be able to begin training in the third week in May, ahead of a potential return to match action in the middle of June, but are waiting on the government before formalising any restart plans.
Here is every top-flight game that has been postponed since football shut down in mid-March - listed by their original date where TV selections had been made - as well as remaining fixtures by club.
Wednesday March 11
Man City vs Arsenal
Saturday March 14
Watford vs Leicester
Bournemouth vs Palace
Brighton vs Arsenal
Man City vs Burnley
Newcastle vs Sheffield United
Norwich vs Southampton
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Sunday March 15
West Ham vs Wolves
Tottenham vs Man Utd
Monday March 16
Everton vs Liverpool
Friday March 20
Tottenham vs West Ham
Saturday March 21
Burnley vs Watford
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Sunday March 22
Wolves vs Bournemouth
Saturday April 4
Aston Villa vs Wolves
Arsenal vs Norwich
Bournemouth vs Newcastle
Brighton vs Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs Burnley
Watford vs Southampton
Sheffield United vs Tottenham
Sunday April 5
West Ham vs Chelsea
Man City vs Liverpool
Monday April 6
Everton vs Leicester
Friday April 10
Newcastle vs West Ham
Saturday April 11
Manchester United vs Bournemouth
Burnley vs Sheffield United
Leicester vs Crystal Palace
Norwich vs Brighton
Southampton vs Man City
Tottenham vs Everton
Sunday April 12
Chelsea vs Watford
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Monday April 13
Wolves vs Arsenal
Saturday April 18
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Bournemouth vs Tottenham
Everton vs Southampton
Watford vs Norwich
West Ham vs Burnley
Arsenal vs Leicester
Man City vs Newcastle
Sunday April 19
Sheffield United vs Wolves
Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Monday April 20
Brighton vs Liverpool
Saturday April 25
Liverpool vs Burnley
Bournemouth vs Leicester
Manchester United vs Southampton
Norwich vs West Ham
Watford vs Newcastle
Wolves vs Everton
Brighton vs Man City
Sunday April 26
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Tottenham vs Arsenal
Monday April 27
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Saturday May 2
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Burnley vs Wolves
Chelsea vs Norwich
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
Everton vs Aston Villa
Leicester City vs Sheffield United
Man City vs Bournemouth
Newcastle vs Tottenham
Southampton vs Brighton
West Ham vs Watford
Saturday May 9
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Bournemouth vs Southampton
Brighton vs Newcastle
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Manchester United vs West Ham
Norwich vs Burnley
Sheffield United vs Everton
Tottenham vs Leicester City
Watford vs Man City
Wolves vs Crystal Palace
Saturday May 17
Arsenal vs Watford
Burnley vs Brighton
Chelsea vs Wolves
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
Everton vs Bournemouth
Leicester City vs Manchester United
Man City vs Norwich City
Newcastle United vs Liverpool
Southampton vs Sheffield United
West Ham vs Aston Villa
Additional games to be rescheduled
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United
Chelsea vs Man City
Leicester vs Brighton
Man Utd vs Sheffield United
Newcastle vs Aston Villa
Norwich vs Everton
Southampton vs Arsenal