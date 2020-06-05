Aston Villa fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Aston Villa's Premier League game against Sheffield United will be the first to be played when the season restarts on Wednesday, June 17.

Villa then host Chelsea in another live Sky Sports fixture before taking on Newcastle and Wolves.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Wednesday June 17

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

Kick-Off 6pm: Live on Sky Sports

Sunday June 21

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Kick-Off: 4.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday, June 24

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Kick-Off: 6pm

Saturday, June 27

Aston Villa v Wolves

Kick-Off: 12.30pm

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Everton vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

West Ham vs Aston Villa