Aston Villa fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Premier League restart: Dates for four Aston Villa games confirmed
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:47pm
Aston Villa's Premier League game against Sheffield United will be the first to be played when the season restarts on Wednesday, June 17.
Villa then host Chelsea in another live Sky Sports fixture before taking on Newcastle and Wolves.
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
ASTON VILLA'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Wednesday June 17
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United
Kick-Off 6pm: Live on Sky Sports
Sunday June 21
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Kick-Off: 4.15pm; Live on Sky Sports
Wednesday, June 24
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Kick-Off: 6pm
Saturday, June 27
Aston Villa v Wolves
Kick-Off: 12.30pm
Aston Villa fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Everton vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
West Ham vs Aston Villa