Burnley fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

Burnley have nine games left to play; they restart up against Manchester City, live on Sky Sports

The details of Burnley's first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed, with their opening game against Manchester City live on Sky Sports.

Burnley fans can watch their club again on Sky Sports three days later when Watford visit Turf Moor.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Monday 22 June

Man City v Burnley

Kick-Off: 8pm; Live on Sky Sports

Thursday 25 June

Burnley v Watford

Kick-off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Monday 29 June

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Kick-Off: 8pm

Burnley vs Sheffield United

West Ham vs Burnley

Liverpool vs Burnley

Burnley vs Wolves

Norwich vs Burnley

Burnley vs Brighton