Burnley fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Burnley's rearranged games for the Premier League restart
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:20pm
The details of Burnley's first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed, with their opening game against Manchester City live on Sky Sports.
Burnley fans can watch their club again on Sky Sports three days later when Watford visit Turf Moor.
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
- Sky to show 64 live PL games with an additional 25 free to air
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
BURNLEY'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Monday 22 June
Man City v Burnley
Kick-Off: 8pm; Live on Sky Sports
Thursday 25 June
Burnley v Watford
Kick-off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Monday 29 June
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Kick-Off: 8pm
Burnley fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Burnley vs Sheffield United
West Ham vs Burnley
Liverpool vs Burnley
Burnley vs Wolves
Norwich vs Burnley
Burnley vs Brighton