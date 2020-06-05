Premier League restart: Kick-offs and Sky Sports matches announced

The Premier League is back!

Premier League football will return to Sky Sports with a double-header on June 17 - and a further 20 games broadcast live in the following fortnight.

Coverage will provisionally resume on 17 June with Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd and Man City vs Arsenal

Further 20 games featuring all 20 clubs in the following 14 days - including Merseyside derby and Tottenham vs Man Utd

Sky Sports will show 64 matches - 39 exclusive to subscribers and an extra 25 available on Sky's free-to-air channel 'Pick'

Aston Villa take on Sheffield United in the first live game of the restart on Wednesday, June 17 (6pm kick-off) followed by Mikel Arteta's Arsenal up against his former boss Pep Guardiola and Manchester City at 8.15pm.

Two days later, Friday Night Football will see Norwich and Southampton as the first game on Sky free-to-air channel Pick, with Manchester United also taking on their former manager Jose Mourinho and Tottenham later that night - coverage exclusively on Sky Sports - in another double-header.

Watch the Merseyside derby between Everton vs Liverpool live on Sky Sports on Sunday June 21

A packed weekend featuring seven live games across four days will also include the Merseyside derby on Sunday evening (7pm kick-off). Runaway league leaders Liverpool are within touching distance of a first Premier League title and a win over their closest rivals Everton could put them very close to doing so.

There are a further six live matches on Sky Sports in the midweek following that opening round, including Tottenham taking on West Ham and Liverpool against Crystal Palace.

Sky Sports has also confirmed seven matches from the final weekend of June, starting with Watford against Southampton on Sunday, June 28 and Liverpool taking on reigning champions Manchester City on Thursday, July 2.

Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes said: "Huge thanks to the Premier League and its clubs for working so closely with Sky Sports to get these fixtures agreed for the restart.

"It is unprecedented times and a huge number of games live on our screens, everyone at Sky Sports is looking forward to getting the games back on and sharing our live coverage with the fans from 17 June."

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Premier League fixtures and times - all the confirmed games so far

Man City vs Liverpool will also be shown live on Sky Sports

Wed June 17: Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed June 17: Man City vs Arsenal - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Fri June 19: Norwich vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Fri June 19: Tottenham vs Man Utd - 8.15pm , Sky Sports

Sat June 20: Watford vs Leicester - 12.30pm

Sat June 20: Brighton vs Arsenal - 3pm

Sat June 20: West Ham vs Wolves - 5.30pm

Sat June 20: Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - 7.45pm

Sun June 21: Newcastle vs Sheff Utd - 2pm, Sky Sports, Pick

Sun June 21: Aston Villa vs Chelsea - 4.15pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 21: Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports, Pick

Mon June 22: Man City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports

Tue June 23: Leicester vs Brighton - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue June 23: Tottenham vs West Ham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed June 24: Man Utd vs Sheff Utd - 6pm, Sky Sports, Pick

Wed June 24: Newcastle vs Aston Villa - 6pm

Wed June 24: Norwich vs Everton - 6pm

Wed June 24: Wolves vs Bournemouth - 6pm

Wed June 24: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu June 25: Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports, Pick

Thu June 25: Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu June 25: Chelsea vs Man City - 8.15pm

Sat June 27: Aston Villa vs Wolves - 12.30pm

Sun June 28: Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky Sports, Pick

Mon June 29: Crystal Palace vs Burnley - 8pm

Tue June 30: Brighton vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Pick

Wed July 1: Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Pick

Wed July 1: Arsenal vs Norwich - 6pm

Wed July 1: Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 1: West Ham vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Even if the restart does wipe out home advantage, the form of the 20 teams across the season to date still stands - with some facing sides with a far higher, or lower, average position than others.

For teams such as Newcastle in 13th, they may be looking on eagerly with five of the bottom six left to play. Less so perhaps for Crystal Palace, in 11th, who have every top-six side left to face, except Manchester City.

The title may be all but decided - so we'll leave that out of the equation - but the race for the Champions League still looks like it would have plenty of twists and turns. So what do the run-ins say about the chances of the runners and riders?

Read more here