Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal: Jose Mourinho masterclass earns north London derby spoils

Jose Mourinho tasted victory in his first north London derby as Tottenham came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday.

Toby Alderweireld's 81st-minute header claimed a vital three points for Spurs' European push in their first encounter with their rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette's venomous drive had given Arsenal an early lead but the Gunners' defensive frailties came back to haunt them as Sead Kolasinac's error gifted Heung-Min Son the equaliser three minutes later.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rattled the post as Arsenal turned up opportunities to restore their lead before Alderweireld's strike, but Spurs found a way as Mourinho extended his unbeaten Premier League home record against the Gunners to 10 matches with another vintage tactical display.

The victory lifts Spurs above Arsenal into eight in the table, while Arsenal drop to ninth, two points adrift of their rivals with three games remaining.

Player ratings Tottenham: Lloris (8), Aurier (6), Sanchez (6), Alderweireld (8), Davies (7), Sissoko (6), Winks (6), Lo Celso (6), Moura (6), Son (8), Kane (6).



Subs: Lamela (n/a), Bergwijn (n/a), Skipp (n/a).



Arsenal: Martinez (8), Mustafi (5), Luiz (6), Kolasinac (5), Bellerin (6), Xhaka (6), Ceballos (8), Tierney (6), Pepe (6), Lacazette (7), Aubameyang (6).



Subs: Saka (5), Cedric (n/a), Nelson (n/a), Willock (n/a).



Man of the Match: Heung-min Son.

How Jose and Spurs found a way

Image: Toby Alderweireld celebrates after making it 2-1 to Tottenham against Arsenal

It took Spurs just 30 seconds to register an effort on goal, something they failed to do in 90 minutes against Bournemouth, as Lucas Moura's drive forced a diving save from Emiliano Martinez.

The Arsenal goalkeeper was called into action on 11 minutes, launching himself high into the air to Harry Kane putting Spurs ahead with a lofted finish.

Team news Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura and Davison Sanchez were recalled as Spurs made three changes from the draw with Bournemouth.

Nicolas Pepe replaced Bukayo Saka in Arsenal’s only change from the draw with Leicester.

Kane's opposite number Aubameyang spurned a glorious chance to hand Arsenal the lead when he swiped at thin air while attempting to convert Hector Bellerin's centre, but the anguish was momentary thanks to Lacazette, who rammed a thunderbolt past Hugo Lloris into the top corner as the Gunners struck first.

Spurs' response to the setback was rapid, but they were given a helping hand by a loose Sead Kolasinac pass that left David Luiz helpless and allowed Son to race in on goal and cancel Arsenal's advantage within three minutes with a chipped finish over Martinez.

2 - Alexandre Lacazette is the first Arsenal player to score home and away against Spurs in a single league season since Per Mertesacker in 2012-13. Venom. #ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/J4kOl9eouF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 12, 2020

Spurs grew in confidence after restoring parity but found Martinez in inspired form as the Gunners stopper smothered Kane's low shot before tipping a stunning Ben Davies drive from 25 yards onto the crossbar.

Aubameyang whipped a free-kick wide of goal and Nicolas Pepe drew Lloris into a save as Arsenal built momentum before the break, momentum they carried into the second half as the Gunners dominated possession as Spurs sat deep.

Image: Heung-Min Son punishes Sead Kolasinac's error to haul Spurs level against Arsenal

Shkodran Mustafi's ambitious overhead kick was comfortably saved by Lloris but the Spurs goalkeeper could only watch as Aubameyang's near-post drive rattled the angle of post and bar shortly before the hour.

Having kept Spurs at arm's length for the duration of the second half, Arsenal almost gifted the hosts the lead as Mustafi's over-commitment while challenging Kane left the centre-back on the turf, but Martinez bailed him out with a smothering save at the feet of Son before he could convert Kane's centre.

Image: Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) appears dejected after Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweired scores

Aubameyang's half volley forced a fingertip save from Lloris as Arsenal pushed for a late winner, but they were undone with nine minutes remaining as Alderweireld rose high to head Son's corner home to maintain Mourinho's imperious home record against the Gunners.

Opta stats: Mourinho haunts Arsenal again

Tottenham manager José Mourinho has never lost a home game against Arsenal in his career, winning six and drawing four of his 10 matches to date - against no side has he faced more often at home without ever losing (level with Everton and Man Utd).

Tottenham (W4 D2) have gone unbeaten in six consecutive home league games against Arsenal for the first time since January 1968 (nine games).

Mikel Arteta is the first Arsenal manager to lose his first north London derby in the Premier League since Bruce Rioch in November 1995.

Only West Ham (24) have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League this season than Arsenal (21).

What the managers said…

5:24 Jose Mourinho says his side managed the game against Arsenal very well and were not troubled in their 2-1 north London derby win.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho: The game was more tactical than anything. I think Mikel [Arteta] found a way for them to play, to be stable and to improve - they are improving and we felt that we should adapt slightly to them and I think we did it very well.

"I think during the game nobody thought about it, even myself I didn't, but Arsenal had 48 hours more than us to rest, so it was hard but come from their hearts this effort, this battle.

"Even in the last minutes of the game after 2-1, zero problems, everything under control so we are happy. We are happy because we made the fans happy, we are happy because we are still in the fight to win a Europa League position."

1:55 Mikel Arteta was unhappy with the way Arsenal conceded in the north London derby, with goals coming from a defensive lapse and a set-piece.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta: "We are really sad, we wanted to give our fans a moment of glory and happiness. We tried our best, I am really proud of my players. I've never seen us play like this before, dominating an opponent as much as we did today.

"But we gave them a goal again, conceded at a set piece and at that level you cannot do that. The game was ours, we had total control. They didn't generate anything. But the small details cost us and that is the biggest part we have to address as a team.

"It's a massive blow, the players are gutted. You saw the effort they put in. We came here to win, that is game plan we had. To lose it, it will take a few days to swallow that one because we know how much it means to our fans."

Man of the Match - Heung-min Son

A goal, an assist and an influential performance in the north London derby. Jose Mourinho couldn't have asked for more from Son and his role is the wider Spurs game plan proved crucial.

The South Korean was on his toes and alert to haul Spurs level after Arsenal's opener, taking his tally for the season to 13 - more than any of his team-mates.

And in a game of tight margins, his corner was on the money as Alderweireld clinched victory late on and Son became the first Spurs player to score and assist in a Premier League north London derby since Emmanuel Adebayor in 2012.

