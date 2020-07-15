Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham: Harry Kane brings up 200 club career goals in important win

Harry Kane's double took him past 200 club career goals as Tottenham earned a hard-fought 3-1 win at Newcastle to keep their Europa League qualifying hopes alive.

Spurs weren't at their best and, following Heung-Min Son's first-half opener (27), Matt Ritchie (56) deservedly pulled Newcastle level with a powerful strike.

But Kane was perfectly placed to nod home Steven Bergwijn's cross just four minutes later to bring up a personal landmark and, after a flurry of Newcastle chances, another close-range Kane header (90) ensured a boost to Spurs' chances of playing in Europe next season.

Tottenham move above Sheffield United into seventh - with the Blades playing Leicester live on Sky Sports on Thursday - while Newcastle remain safely settled in mid-table in 13th.

How Tottenham made it three wins in four...

Newcastle had been defeated in their last two outings but back at St James' Park, where they hadn't lost a Premier League game since New Year's Day, they started brightly.

Miguel Almiron saw an early shot headed behind by Davinson Sanchez before firing over from the resulting corner, and Jonjo Shelvey warmed Hugo Lloris' hands with a free kick then nodded off target.

Team news Three changes for Newcastle, with Manquillo, Lascelles and Rose out, Krafth, Yedlin and Bentaleb in

Spurs were unchanged from their north London derby win, with Serge Aurier starting after the death of his brother on Monday morning

But it was Spurs who made the breakthrough just after the drinks break, when Fabian Schar was caught in possession by Lucas Moura and quick feet from Giovani Lo Celso allowed Son to clip a low shot past Martin Dubravka.

Image: Heung-min Son celebrates with Giovanni Lo Celso after his goal - and Lo Celso's first Premier League assist - at Newcastle

The South Korean - who had found the net in Sunday's 2-1 derby win over Arsenal - almost grabbed a second moments later, with his deflected effort drawing a fine parry from Dubravka.

Newcastle finished the half on top, though, with Dwight Gayle glancing Shelvey's cross onto the post and the hosts were level on 56 minutes after seeing off several waves of Spurs attacks after the restart.

Image: Matt Ritchie fires in Newcastle's equaliser

Sub Valentino Lazaro drove into the box and when Serge Aurier hacked the loose ball straight to Ritchie, the Scot hammered his drive back across goal and into the far corner, giving Hugo Lloris no chance.

But Newcastle weren't ahead for long - just four minutes, in fact - before Kane (60) got the better of Emil Krafth to head home from Bergwijn's pinpoint cross to bring up his double ton of goals in club football.

The impressive Allan Saint-Maximin fired over as Newcastle sought an instant response and Lazaro lashed into the side-netting on 73 minutes. There were further efforts from Steve Bruce's side, with Shelvey and Saint-Maximin hitting the target.

But Kane struck again in the final moments, finishing a counter-attack he played a part in by heading in the rebound from Erik Lamela's shot, to secure Jose Mourinho's first-ever win at St James' Park and condemn Newcastle to a third defeat on the spin.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce: "I was delighted with the way we played, but unfortunately, we're struggling defensively with the players we've got missing. I don't want to make that an excuse but frustrated because I couldn't be more delighted with the football we played and the application they showed but unfortunately, we were a bit naive in our defending at times. There's a difference in the quality at the top end of the pitch but up until then [when Kane scored his opening goal], we had kept him very quiet."

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho: "I am so happy that no injuries are coming because it wouldn't be a surprise for me with the players who are playing almost every minute of every game. Twelve more days and finally they have a holiday and hopefully we manage to get a Europa League spot. It was the fourth match with two days in between and to manage to do 10 points in these four matches is what keeps us in the fight [for the Europa League]."

Opta stats

At the eighth attempt, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has recorded his first Premier League win at St James' Park, after failing to do so on six occasions with Chelsea, and once with Man Utd.

Only Liverpool and Manchester City have won more Premier League games than Tottenham since Jose Mourinho's first game in November last year.

Newcastle had 22 shots during their defeat to Spurs, the most they've had in a single Premier League game this season and the most the Magpies have had whilst losing in the competition since October 2018 v Brighton (27).

Spurs forward Son Heung-Min has had a direct hand in 21 Premier League goals this season (11 goals, 10 assists), now his best return in a single season in the competition.

What's next?

