Norwich 0-3 Southampton: Slick Saints outclass sloppy Canaries

Southampton put in a slick performance on their Premier League return, easily beating Norwich 3-0 as the Canaries edged closer to relegation.

The Saints looked like they had barely missed a Premier League game - let alone three months' worth - and soon took control after a good start from Norwich, who were punished for too many errors in possession.

It took just four minutes of the second half for Danny Ings (49) to find the net, before Stuart Armstrong (54) added a quick second. Nathan Redmond (79) then wrapped things up against his former side late on.

Southampton move up just a place ahead of the remaining games this weekend - now on 37 points in 13th - while Norwich remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with 21 points.

How Saints returned with a victory

Image: Stuart Armstrong celebrates after putting Saints 2-0 ahead

Norwich began well at an empty Carrow Road, with Kenny McLean pinging a fierce effort over the crossbar from range early on. Not long after, the hosts produced a wonderful attacking move as Jamal Lewis burst down the field. He squared the ball for Teemu Pukki, who in turn picked out Josip Drmic, but he was unable to cap his first Premier League start with a goal as some poor control allowed Southampton to block his shot.

The visitors soon found their feet and started to take advantage of some poor Norwich passing. They went close twice around the half-hour mark, the first coming from a trademark James Ward-Prowse corner. The new Saints captain hit his effort low, pulling it back to the top of the area as an unmarked Armstrong stormed into the area to strike, but it landed into the hands of Canaries 'keeper Tim Krul.

Ratings Norwich: Krul (6), Aarons (7), Klose (6), Godfrey (6), Lewis (6), Trybull (5), McLean (5), Buendia (6), Drmic (6), Cantwell (5), Pukki (6).



Subs used: Hernandez (5), Vrancic (5), Duda (n/a), Idah (n/a), Martin (n/a).



Southampton: McCarthy (6), Valery (6), Stephens (7), Bednarek (7), Bertrand (7), Armstrong (7), Ward-Prowse (7), Hojbjerg (7), Obafemi (7), Redmond (7), Ings (8).



Subs used: Smallbone (n/a), Adams (n/a), Tella (n/a), Boufal (n/a), Walker-Peters (n/a).



Man of the match: Danny Ings.

Not long after, Southampton had the best chance of the half. As Norwich tried to play out from the back, Jack Stephens nipped in ahead of Todd Cantwell to steal the ball away before driving towards the area. He then squared the ball to Ings, but the usually reliable striker could only ping his effort off the top of the crossbar.

It felt like only a matter of time before Southampton would take the lead and, four minutes after the break, Ings found the breakthrough. It came with a bit of luck as a throw-in bounced off a number of players before Armstrong's attempt to play the striker in nicked off the legs of Lewis. Once it was at Ings' feet, though, he had a clear sight of goal and he curled the ball sweetly into the middle of the net.

Team news Norwich made three changes with Grant Hanley, Alex Tettey and Ondrej Duda dropping out with Timm Klose, Tom Trybull and Josip Drmic coming in.

Southampton also made three changes from their last game. Sofiane Boufal, Moussa Djenepo and Shane Long made way for Stuart Armstrong, Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond.

Five minutes later, the Saints had a second as they hit Norwich on a devastating counter-attack. Ings burst down the field after a neat lay-off from Redmond, before picking out Armstrong on his right. The Scotland international then darted past five Norwich defenders before powering the ball home past Krul into the bottom corner.

Southampton continued to see the better of the play and the chances, with Ward-Prowse twice denied by some wonderful defending from Max Aarons, but Norwich did have a sight of goal in the 64th minute. Drmic laid the ball off to Pukki at the top of the area, but his shot could only find the body of Jan Bednarek in a cluster of Saints defenders.

Redmond - who spent three years at Norwich - rounded off the victory in the 79th minute. The hosts were once again caught in possession, allowing Ings to burst down the field. He slotted the ball through for Michael Obafemi before he, in turn, picked out Redmond at the top of the area. He dinked past Timm Klose and Ben Godfrey with ease before slotting home and sealing a well-deserved three points for Southampton.

Man of the match - Danny Ings

Image: The Southampton striker scored and assisted a goal on Friday evening

The Southampton striker was a huge part of their success. Not only did he score the opener, he helped set up the next two with his bursting runs down the field, showing no ill-effects from three months of no football. He had four shots and made four key passes with one assist.

But he also made some vital clearances at the back and seemed to be everywhere at the big moments, making three tackles - the third highest of the team. He has helped turn around the Saints' season and he will be huge for them in the last eight games.

What's next?

Norwich will be back in action on Wednesday when they host Everton at Carrow Road (kick-off 6pm). Southampton welcome Arsenal to St Mary's on Thursday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 6pm).