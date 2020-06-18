Norwich's Grant Hanley, Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann out for season

Grant Hanley is among three Norwich defenders to be ruled out of their final nine Premier League fixtures

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has confirmed that three of his defenders, including captain Grant Hanley, will miss the rest of the season through injury.

Scotland international Hanley will require hamstring surgery, while Sam Byram and Christoph Zimmermann also face extended absences.

Norwich vs So'ton Live on

Farke, who was addressing the media ahead of the Canaries' return to action against Southampton on Friday Night Football, live on Sky Sports, is likely to have to make do with just two fit senior centre-backs for the rest of the campaign.

"A long break didn't help too much, I have to sadly confirm that Grant Hanley is out for the season, he requires surgery on a hamstring injury picked up in the Tottenham friendly," Farke told the Norwich website.

Christoph Zimmermann has also been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with chronic back and hamstring issues

"I also have to sadly confirm it's the end of the season for Sam Byram. He injured himself back in the Liverpool game, we hoped he'd be back in June but he has had a set-back in his rehab.

"We hope Sam isn't needing surgery because that would set him back for many weeks.

"Christoph Zimmermann is also out for the season, he has some chronic problems in his back and hamstring. We tried to get him back, but he is unfortunately out for the season."

'Important we create spirit'

Norwich host Southampton at Carrow Road in their first match since a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on March 7.

That result left Farke's side six points adrift of safety with nine games left, but he is hopeful the three-month absence will give his side a clean slate.

He also insists his players will not feel sorry for themselves, or bemoan their injury luck, heading into the final weeks of the season.

Norwich will host Southampton behind-closed-doors on Friday

Farke said: "It's difficult and in Germany the home game advantage seems to have flipped in the statistics.

"We had many games left for our home fans, but we have to accept that we will play these games like friendlies behind closed doors.

"It is important we create the spirit in our group of being fully focused.

"It makes no sense to feel sorry for ourselves. It feels a bit strange, but I feel for my lads because they want to help out and create something excellent in these last weeks.

"I would rather have all of my players available, but it isn't a topic to feel sorry and complain about now, we go with what we've got."

