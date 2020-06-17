Marco Stiepermann to return to Norwich training following positive coronavirus test

Norwich City's Marco Stiepermann has since recorded two negative coronavirus tests

Marco Stiepermann has been cleared by the Premier League to return to Norwich City training after initially testing positive for coronavirus.

The 29-year-old was one of two positive cases from 1,200 tests conducted across the Premier League during round eight of testing, which was published on Saturday, June 13.

The midfielder, who remained asymptomatic throughout, had turned out for the Canaries in the behind-closed-doors 2-1 friendly win against Tottenham the previous day.

Stiepermann immediately went into self-isolation for seven days according to government guidelines and looked to have been ruled out of Norwich's Premier League game against Southampton this Friday.

However, while in self-isolation, Stiepermann took two further tests, with both returning negative results allowing him to return to group training on Thursday.