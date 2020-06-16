Norwich player tested positive for coronavirus since returned negative sample, says Stuart Webber

Norwich's player will conduct a third coronavirus test this week

The Norwich player who tested positive for coronavirus last week has since returned a negative sample, the club's sporting director Stuart Webber has said.

The player was one of two positive cases from 1,200 tests conducted across the Premier League and Sky Sports News can confirm he played in Friday's behind-closed-doors friendly against Tottenham.

He is now undertaking a seven-day period of self-isolation, which rules him out of Norwich's Premier League game against Southampton this Friday.

The Canaries have conducted their own private test with the player which has returned negative.

Speaking on the Beautiful Game podcast, Webber said: "Luckily the player in question is completely fine, 100 per cent, there's nothing wrong with him.

"He's actually done an independent test with our doctor which has come back negative, which is confusing, so now he's got to have a third test to see if that comes back negative and to check if he's got antibodies which could prove that he has had it in the past but doesn't have it now.

"The main thing is that he's healthy and the rest of the group are healthy, but it's a good wake-up call. We've done all of these measures and one of us could still get it, that's quite scary really."

Coronavirus test timeline - Premier League R1 - Six positive after 748 tests. Published on May 19 R2 - Two positive after 996 tests. Published on May 23 R3 - Four positive after 1008 test. Published May 27 R4 - Zero positive after 1130 tests. Published May 30 R5 - One positive after 1197 tests. Published June 3 R6 - Zero positive after 1195. Published June 6 R7 - One positive after 1213 tests. Published June 10 R8 - Two positive after 1200 tests. Published June 13

Norwich beat Tottenham 2-1 on Friday, but players from either club who may have come in contact with the player will not have to self-isolate, as they are not deemed to have been in contact for long enough, according to government advice.

Close contact is defined by the government as being within two metres of someone who is a confirmed case for 15 minutes or more.

Tottenham have reiterated that the Norwich player had no "close contacts" with any of their squad members during Friday's friendly fixture, and have confirmed that their playing and non-playing staff will not need to self-isolate for seven days.

The latest coronavirus testing results for Premier League clubs were from the eighth round, which took place across Thursday and Friday. The first seven rounds of Covid-19 testing returned 14 positives and 7,474 negatives.

64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday June 17 and Sky, the UK's leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available 'free to air' - including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back - for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.