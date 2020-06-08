Norwich: Premier League fixtures, injury latest ahead of season restart

The Premier League is back - but what shape are Norwich in for the season restart as they try to pull off a great escape?

Ahead of the top flight's big return this month, we run the rule over Daniel Farke's side, from fixtures and fitness to the manager's view and more...

Who have they got left to play?

Norwich are likely to be relying heavily on home form, with trips to Arsenal, Watford, Chelsea and Manchester City still to come.

But the Canaries will be hopeful of taking something from each of their five remaining home games, with Burnley - in 10th - the only top half side yet to play at Carrow Road this season.

The visits of Southampton, Everton, Brighton and West Ham could provide Daniel Farke's side the chance to pick up the vital points they need to have any hope of survival.

Watch Norwich vs Southampton live on Sky

Friday, June 21

Norwich vs Southampton

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Wednesday, June 24

Norwich vs Everton

Kick-Off: 6pm

Saturday, July 1

Arsenal vs Norwich

Kick-Off: 6pm

Norwich vs Brighton

Watford vs Norwich

Norwich vs West Ham

Chelsea vs Norwich

Norwich vs Burnley

Man City vs Norwich City

Where can they finish?

1:40 Norwich full-back Jamal Lewis has urged his team-mates to treat every game like a cup final Norwich full-back Jamal Lewis has urged his team-mates to treat every game like a cup final

The Canaries are six points from safety and four behind Aston Villa in 19th, having played a game more than Dean Smith's side.

Rock bottom looks the most likely place they will finish - modelling by Experimental361 certainly expects an immediate return to the Championship but slim hope does remain.

Norwich's points total after 29 games (21) is the same number West Brom had at the same stage of their famous escape in 2005, when Norwich were one of the sides relegated on a dramatic final day.

Any other commitments?

Norwich have had FA Cup joy, despite their league troubles

Norwich are in the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time in 28 years after beating Tottenham away on penalties.

Their quarter-final tie against Manchester United will take place on June 27/28, with the semi-finals and finals scheduled at Wembley on July 18/19 and August 1 respectively.

Is everyone fit and available?

Long-term absentees Onel Hernandez, Sam Byram and Timm Klose have all been taking part in training, as has Hertha Berlin loanee Ondrej Duda.

Norwich are confident of keeping Duda for the rest of the Premier League campaign after talks with the Bundesliga club.

What form were they in before the break?

Sheffield United were 1-0 winners over the Canaries in their final game before football's shutdown, but it might have been very different for Farke's side had it not been for a world-class triple save from Sheffield United 'keeper Dean Henderson.

Norwich had come into that game on a real high after beating Leicester at home and knocking Tottenham out of the FA Cup on penalties. A different result at Bramall Lane and things might have looked a lot rosier for City.

What's the manager said?

Daniel Farke is hoping for a 'little miracle'

Despite their perilous position at the bottom, Farke wants the chance to work on his "little miracle" of trying to keep Norwich up, so long as it is safe to do so.

Farke told The Football Show: "For us, we deserve to work on our little miracle and stay in this league.

"We also have a great chance in the FA Cup and we deserve our chance to try to win this competition.

"My general attitude is we should try everything to finish the season, but if it's the situation we can save, with not finishing the season, just one life, we need to do this.

"All the money and all the good mood and all the fairness aspects are not important when it's about the life of a human being at risk and if we finish the season and we just would risk one life and one human being then we shouldn't do this."

The betting - Norwich's great escape?

If there was one thing to take from the Bundesliga restart, it would be that anything is possible. Werder Bremen looked dead and buried and now they are back in the mix for survival, with two wins and a draw from their last three. Norwich are only six points adrift, with home games against Southampton and Everton pivotal in restarting their fight for safety. A price of 11/2 could be as high as you will get once the game restarts.

