Norwich fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Norwich's first fixture for the Premier League restart will be against Southampton on Friday, June 19, live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick.

The match will kick off at 6pm and be broadcast free-to-air. The Canaries will then play Everton on Wednesday, June 24, before facing Arsenal on Saturday, July 1 (both 6pm kick-offs). The FA Cup quarter-final details have also been announced. Norwich will host Manchester United at 5.30pm on Saturday 27 June.

The Canaries travel to Arsenal on July 1 before back-to-back games against relegation rivals Brighton (July 4) and Watford (July 7), with their trip to Vicarage Road live on Sky Sports. West Ham are then the visitors to Carrow Road on July 11.

Friday June 21

Norwich vs Southampton

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Wednesday June 24

Norwich vs Everton

Kick-Off: 6pm

Wednesday July 1

Arsenal vs Norwich

Kick-Off: 6pm

Saturday July 4

Norwich vs Brighton

Kick-Off: 12.30pm

Tuesday July 7

Watford vs Norwich

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Saturday July 11

Norwich vs West Ham

Kick-Off: 12.30pm

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Chelsea vs Norwich

Norwich vs Burnley

Man City vs Norwich City

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.