Norwich fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Premier League restart: Dates for six Norwich games confirmed
Last Updated: 18/06/20 10:10am
Norwich's first fixture for the Premier League restart will be against Southampton on Friday, June 19, live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick.
The match will kick off at 6pm and be broadcast free-to-air. The Canaries will then play Everton on Wednesday, June 24, before facing Arsenal on Saturday, July 1 (both 6pm kick-offs). The FA Cup quarter-final details have also been announced. Norwich will host Manchester United at 5.30pm on Saturday 27 June.
The Canaries travel to Arsenal on July 1 before back-to-back games against relegation rivals Brighton (July 4) and Watford (July 7), with their trip to Vicarage Road live on Sky Sports. West Ham are then the visitors to Carrow Road on July 11.
NORWICH'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Friday June 21
Norwich vs Southampton
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Wednesday June 24
Norwich vs Everton
Kick-Off: 6pm
Wednesday July 1
Arsenal vs Norwich
Kick-Off: 6pm
Saturday July 4
Norwich vs Brighton
Kick-Off: 12.30pm
Tuesday July 7
Watford vs Norwich
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Saturday July 11
Norwich vs West Ham
Kick-Off: 12.30pm
Norwich fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Chelsea vs Norwich
Norwich vs Burnley
Man City vs Norwich City
Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.
