Harry Kane among quartet of Tottenham returnees in 2-1 defeat to Norwich

Harry Kane was among four players who returned to the Tottenham side for a friendly against Norwich - but they lost 2-1 to the Premier League's basement club.

Kane was injured when the season was suspended due to coronavirus as well as Moussa Sissoko, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn - but they all played in the defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kane has been out since New Year's Day and was sorely missed as Spurs' form nosedived before the pandemic, dropping seven points below fourth-placed Chelsea and four behind Manchester United, who they face on June 19 on their Premier League return live on Sky Sports.

In a game divided into four quarters of 30 minutes, Erik Lamela took the lead for Tottenham with a diving header, having been set up by Bergwijn. Kane also hit the crossbar early on and Serge Aurier also had a chance.

Dele Alli - suspended for the United game due his coronavirus social media post - came on with several others at half-time but Norwich struck twice late on through Josip Drmic and Mario Vrancic to boost their momentum as they look to avoid relegation in the run-in.

The Canaries are six points adrift of 17th-placed Watford and begin their quest for survival with a clash against fellow strugglers Southampton at Carrow Road next Friday.

Lloris: Spurs have no margin for error in CL pursuit

Hugo Lloris: We don't have the right to lose games

Hugo Lloris says Tottenham have no margin for error if they are to claim an improbable Champions League place when the Premier League season resumes.

"We have to be honest, we are not in a good position at the moment," the Frenchman said. "Four points to Manchester United, seven points to Chelsea.

"We don't have the right to lose games. Even more when you face a direct opponent like Manchester United. We are going to start again with a very important game, maybe a decisive game for the future.

"About the title, it's almost done, but for the fourth place, or the fifth place, there will be a big battle and for the relegation, it will be an even bigger battle.

"There is a lot to win and to lose in these nine games. It's the final sprint, you can win or lose everything."

