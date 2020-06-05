Tottenham fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Premier League restart: Three Tottenham games confirmed, all live on Sky Sports
By
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:28pm
Tottenham's first game for the Premier League restart will be against Manchester United on Friday June 19, live on Sky Sports.
Tottenham then host West Ham on Tuesday 23 June live on Sky Sports at 8.15pm before travelling to face Sheffield United at 6pm on Thursday 2 July, also live on Sky Sports.
TOTTENHAM'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Friday June 19
Tottenham vs Man Utd
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports
Tuesday June 23
Tottenham vs West Ham
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports
Thursday July 2
Sheffield United vs Tottenham
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports
Tottenham fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Tottenham vs Everton
Bournemouth vs Tottenham
Tottenham vs Arsenal
Newcastle vs Tottenham
Tottenham vs Leicester City
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham