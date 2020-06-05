Tottenham fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Tottenham's first game for the Premier League restart will be against Manchester United on Friday June 19, live on Sky Sports.

Tottenham then host West Ham on Tuesday 23 June live on Sky Sports at 8.15pm before travelling to face Sheffield United at 6pm on Thursday 2 July, also live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Friday June 19

Tottenham vs Man Utd

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Tuesday June 23

Tottenham vs West Ham

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Thursday July 2

Sheffield United vs Tottenham

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports

Tottenham vs Everton

Bournemouth vs Tottenham

Tottenham vs Arsenal

Newcastle vs Tottenham

Tottenham vs Leicester City

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham