Dele Alli: Tottenham midfielder to miss Manchester United clash through suspension

Dele Alli will miss Tottenham's game with Manchester United

Dele Alli will miss Tottenham's clash with Manchester United next week after the FA handed him a one-game suspension for a social media post.

The 24-year-old has also been fined £50,000 and ordered to undertake an education course following a breach of FA Rule E3.

The incident relates to a video posted on the player's Snapchat account in February in which he appeared to mock an Asian man and joke about the coronavirus outbreak.

Alli later removed the video and issued an apology, saying the matter "isn't something that should be joked about" and that he "let myself down and the club," although he was later charged by the FA for misconduct.

"The player denied that a social media post breached FA Rule E3(1), as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, and constituted an "Aggravated Breach" [...] as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality," an FA statement read on Thursday.

More to follow...