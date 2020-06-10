Tottenham to continue NHS testing at stadium after Premier League returns

NHS Testing set to continue at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham are to maintain NHS coronavirus testing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Premier League football has returned.

North Middlesex University Hospital has used the stadium for COVID-19 drive-through testing since the start of April as well as the relocation of its Women's Outpatient Services.

The stadium was one of a number in the Premier League to offer its services, with tests carried out in the basement car park for hospital staff and key workers from other health and social care organisations, including care homes and the wider public sector.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: "We are delighted that, with the imminent return of Premier League football, we have been able to ensure that the vital NHS work can continue to be housed at our stadium during the fight against COVID-19.

"We have been overwhelmed by the response we have received from hospital staff and patients who have been using our stadium facilities in recent months and how much they have enjoyed being at our home during such a challenging time."

Areas used have included the away changing room, emergency medical room, official's room, doping control and medical welfare rooms that will all now be cleaned, sterilised and disinfected ahead of them returning to their original use.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is housing the North Middlesex Hospital’s Women’s Outpatient Services, freeing up much-needed capacity at the hospital itself to treat patients with COVID 19 symptoms, whilst supporting the redirection of pregnant women

To maintain health and safety and limit the amount of people on site, no non-football operations will take place at the stadium on home matchdays.

Among the other clubs also offering their services to the NHS were Manchester City, who opened the Etihad Stadium for the training of over 350 nursing staff. Manchester United offered a mobile testing unit at Old Trafford, while Burnley's Turf Moor ground has also been used as a temporary testing facility.

Brighton converted the Amex Stadium into a huge drive-in centre whilst Watford's Vicarage Road has been transformed into a sanctuary offering free meals, beds and laundry services for NHS staff working at the nearby West Hertfordshire NHS Trust.