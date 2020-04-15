Coronavirus: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium starts life as Women's Outpatient hub for NHS

NHS staff at a briefing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has officially opened its doors to patients of the North Middlesex Hospital's Women's Outpatient Services.

Parts of the club's state-of-the-art home have been re-purposed to serve as extra capacity for the hospital, freeing up space for North Middlesex Hospital to treat patients with Covid-19 symptoms.

The clinic is expected to see up to 70 patients per day and will be open from Monday to Saturday, with up to 30 staff on site at any one time.

As well as those services, the club has opened up its basement car park to conduct drive-through Covid-19 tests for North Middlesex Hospital staff, their families and dependents - around 70 tests per day are expected to be conducted.

Among the changes made inside the stadium is turning the club's media entrance and cafe into a reception area for visitors and NHS staff.

The changing room usually used by away teams for NFL matches has become a Maternal Day Unit.

An area where you might normally see flash zone interviews take place after Premier League and European games has been transformed into consultation and scanning rooms.

NHS staff briefings will take place in the auditorium where post-match manager press conferences are usually conducted.

And the away dressing room used in football matches has become a Midwives Clinical Room and staff Admin Office.