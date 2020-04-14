Fan power behind Tottenham furlough reversal, says Jamie Carragher

1:11 Speaking on The Football Show, Jamie Carragher says Tottenham supporters deserve praise for pressuring their club into reversing its decision to furlough some non-playing members of staff Speaking on The Football Show, Jamie Carragher says Tottenham supporters deserve praise for pressuring their club into reversing its decision to furlough some non-playing members of staff

Jamie Carragher has praised the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust for their part in Spurs' decision reversal regarding the government's furlough scheme.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said at the end of March they would reduce the wages of 550 staff members by 20 per cent, while utilising the government's scheme with a number of staff furloughed during the outbreak.

That decision led to widespread criticism and scrutiny and Tottenham made a U-turn on Monday, stating all non-playing staff 'will receive 100 per cent of their pay for April and May', following a recent reversal also made by Liverpool.

It was a call that was welcomed by Carragher, who pointed towards fan power as a key reason behind the decision.

He told The Football Show on Sky Sports News: "I was pleased. I can't say anything different to when Liverpool made that decision. I think a lot of people in the game thought it was typical of Daniel Levy - Newcastle did the same.

"Levy has bowed to pressure, whether that's from senior players as some reports are saying, but also I think the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust have played a huge role in reversing this decision. You want to be proud of your football club and I think the situation certain clubs have found themselves in has embarrassed supporters as much as anything.

"I'm thankful Tottenham have changed it - it took them longer than Liverpool - but it shows the big part supporters can play in the decisions their clubs make so a big well done to Spurs, Daniel Levy, senior players but also the Supporters' Trust, who I think have played a big part."

Fellow Sky Sports pundit, Graeme Souness, added: "The club will be thinking about how long the lockdown will go on, cashflow situation and looking to cut corners and save money. They must have thought that was the obvious way but it's not a good look. It has backfired but in the end they have corrected it."

