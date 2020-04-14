Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Martin Tyler shares his guide to Spurs' new ground

Martin Tyler doesn't like driving to Tottenham's new ground - but he loves it when he is there

At a time when football grounds have closed their doors, we've asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favourite facts and memories of the homes of the 20 Premier League clubs.

In part 17 of the series, Sky Sports' Voice of Football takes us on a virtual visit to Tottenham's new ground - and he is full of praise for the Premier League's newest stadium.

Keep an eye out for some special Tyler's Teasers on The Football Show on Sky Sports News. Today's question is all about players to have played under Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti.

0:31 Take a look at today's Tyler's Teaser involving Jose Mourinho. Scroll down for the answer. Take a look at today's Tyler's Teaser involving Jose Mourinho. Scroll down for the answer.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: How I get there

There is no easy way. I vow one day to count the number of traffic lights between where I live and the home of Tottenham Hotspur. It was exactly the same for White Hart Lane because it is an identical trip.

The sensible way is to use public transport. For me, that would be a local train to Vauxhall and then the Underground Victoria Line to Seven Sisters. After that, it is a walk of around a mile-and-a-half to the ground. Buses are available, but I have only taken advantage once and that was because I was off to watch a Youth Cup semi-final and there were no queues at the bus stop.

I remember it vividly because it was the first time I saw Wayne Rooney play, and he scored twice for Everton's youth team that evening.

What's it like to commentate there

I covered my first game there just before Christmas, Spurs against Chelsea. It was Gary Neville's first experience of the stadium as well and for the opening minutes our commentary on the actual game was punctuated with expressions of sheer wonderment about the quality of the stadium. It is breathtaking.

In truth, the White Hart Lane gantry position was marginally better because in a smaller stadium you are closer to the action, but given the design of the new ground the architects have looked after television very well.

Did you know?

The playing surface at the new ground is 105m x 68m, bigger than White Hart Lane which was 100m x 67m. The grass pitch retracts into a storage garage in the south stand when other events are played on the artificial surface underneath. It can stay in there for up to 10 days.

My memories of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Steven Bergwijn celebrates scoring for Tottenham against Manchester City

I have only commentated on four Premier League games there, all between December 22 and February 2 this season. For Tottenham it was a case of won two and lost two. The most recent was the 2-0 win over defending champions Manchester City and was also the most eventful. Jose Mourinho against Pep Guardiola, a long-time rivalry resumed.

Jose would be the first to admit that key moments went Spurs' way. Some two minutes after a challenge by Serge Aurier on Sergio Aguero VAR advised referee Mike Dean to award City a penalty. Hugo Lloris had saved here from Aguero in the Champions League quarter-final the previous April and now City brought with them a further catalogue of penalty failures.

Tottenham moved into their new stadium in the closing months of last season

Aguero was not of a mind to try again so the responsibility fell to Ilkay Gundogan, who according to my research had never failed from the spot in his senior career. No sooner had I mentioned that than Lloris was ruining the German's perfect record and adding to City's woeful one.

Lloris might have given them another chance when he chased the ball from his save and seemed to catch Raheem Sterling, who was following-up. No penalty, said VAR this time. Sterling had earlier escaped a red card for a questionable challenge on his England team-mate Dele Alli.

But City were reduced to 10 on the hour through Oleksandr Zinchenko's second yellow card. Three minutes later Netherlands international Steven Bergwijn, on his debut, struck home a tremendous volley. It was the cue for bedlam in a stadium designed for its acoustics.

Heung-Min Son added a second shortly afterwards. "Two shots, two goals" Pep muttered and he kept his players in the away dressing room for a very long debrief at the end.

It was a riveting match in front of a crowd of over 60,000, emphasising the potential that their wonderful new amphitheatre has given the north London club.

What I like about the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

What is there not to like about it! It has been designed with style and retains the soul of the club.

The stadium staff are an example to all in putting out the welcome mat. The "Thanks for Coming" signs on the way out are another touch of class.

What I also like, with a nod to history, is that it is actually nearer to White Hart Lane than the old ground!

1:12 Spoiler alert! The answer to Martin Tyler's Tottenham Hotspur Teaser. Spoiler alert! The answer to Martin Tyler's Tottenham Hotspur Teaser.

On Wednesday: Martin brings us his guide to Watford's Vicarage Road