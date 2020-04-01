Everton's Goodison Park: Martin Tyler's guide to the ground

Martin Tyler once had to give a defeated Bayern Munich player a lift home from Goodison Park

At a time when football grounds have closed their doors, we've asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favourite facts and memories of the homes of the 20 Premier League clubs.

In part eight of the series, Sky Sports' Voice of Football takes us on a virtual visit to Everton's Goodison Park and recalls a famous triumph over Bayern Munich.

Goodison Park: How I get there

By train. London Euston to Liverpool Lime Street, then taxi to Goodison Park. Most taxi drivers in Liverpool seem to be football fans and the journey is usually full of banter and gossip!

What's it like to commentate there

There is a low position opposite the tunnel in the front of the Bullens Stand, but most commentators, including myself, prefer the much higher alternative which has been constructed downwards from the front of the top of the same side of the ground.

It is trickier than most to reach, particularly in winter because it necessitates a walk over the roof. The pathway though has handrails and is very safe and affords a great panorama of the area.

Previously the drop down to the gantry was through a trapdoor but recently a tiered staircase has been added. Thank you, Everton, for that.

Did you know?

It still amazes me how Everton moving to Goodison Park shaped Merseyside football history. When they became founder members of the Football League their home was Anfield.

In 1890-91 they were Champions of the Football League, but shortly after that a series of disputes with the owners of the stadium saw them move out and relocate nearby at Goodison Park. With Anfield then empty, a new football club was needed to fill the void. Liverpool FC was born.

My most notable memory of Goodison Park

Soren Lerby of Bayern Munich needed a lift to his hotel from Martin Tyler

The greatest match was Everton's comeback win over Bayern Munich in the second leg of the semi-final of the European Cup Winners Cup in 1985. It was part of a golden era under Howard Kendall.

The first leg was goalless, but in the first half at home Everton went behind and Bayern had an away goal. The three-goal second-half performance from the home team summed up the ability and aggression of a group of players who refused to accept defeat. The backing was raucous. Goodison Park rocked.

After the match Soren Lerby, the Denmark international, graciously came out to do a post-match interview from the losers' perspective. Bayern, however, had taken the defeat badly and in their haste to get away from the ground left Soren behind. I had to drive him back to the team's hotel!

I must also mention any Goodison goal powered in by the head of Duncan Ferguson, the player I would love to have been. My head is only captured on camera at Goodison being on the receiving end of the Ice Bucket Challenge from Roberto Martinez back in 2014!!

What I like about Goodison Park

Enjoy it while you can. Everton are bound for pastures new.

It is elderly, of course, but in a distinguished way. The Main Stand with its three levels is an iconic structure. The hotbed of support from the Gwladys Street End is intimate and intimidating.

The players coming up the steps onto the pitch also adds to the sense of showtime - and of course I am old enough to remember the origins of the tune they walk out to. Z-Cars was must-watch TV back in the day.

